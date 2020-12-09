Fire dept to undertake another fire safety audit from Jan 2021

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Fire and Safety Department is all set for another major safety audit starting January 2021 to identify buildings which have not implemented specified fire safety norms. It will identify structures without necessary fire safety equipment and impose heavy fines on them, while also cancelling their fire clearance certificate.Ernakulam Regional Fire Officer K K Shiju said that following earlier audits, many buildings were brought at par with required safety standards. “There are many old buildings which don’t have the necessary infrastructure to implement many guidelines. The department has not taken a final call on how to proceed against such structures,” he added.

Officials said the new audit will check for fire extinguishing mechanisms, presence of proper exits from the building, construction or modifications made to buildings after getting fire safety approval etc. The department is also planning to form rescue teams in all buildings, comprising their occupants.

As per India Risk Survey 2019 by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), fire is a major threat disruptive to business operations in India. “Fire outbreaks continue to pose risk to business continuity and operations. In the India Risk Survey 2019, incidents related to fire outbreaks were marked at tenth position.

In the current year, significant events of fire outbreaks have been reported from different parts of the country, causing loss of life and property. Companies would need to diligently follow the regulatory authorities’ prescribed norms of fire safety measures and implement them. In addition to that, training employees and citizens and making them aware about safety measures is critical,” the report said.

“A majority of the fire accidents are reported from residential buildings. The India Risk Survey finds that electric shortcircuit is the most likely cause of potential fire outbreaks at business locations,” the report said. It also adds that inadequate fire safety audits, flouting norms, lack of awareness on dos and don’ts, unavailability of fire safety equipment in buildings and public spaces, and presence of combustible objects increase the risk. Dousing fire in high rises is yet another challenge.

MAJOR FIREs IN and around THE CITY

August 15, 2020: A major fire broke out at Beekay Foams, a chemical manufacturing firm functioning at Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) Industrial Park, Nelladu, damaging property worth Rs 1 crore.

August 13: A tragedy at Neerpara near Aryankavu was averted due to the timely intervention of fire and rescue officials. A fire was detected on a truck carrying LPG cylinders. The driver’s cabin of the truck was fully gutted, but there were no human injuries.

May 6: A major fire broke out at Cyber Towers, an under-construction building at Edachira near Infopark in the early hours. The blaze was reported on the 22nd floor of the the proposed 30-storey building

February 22: Twenty vehicles impounded in various cases and parked on the premises gutted at Kalamassery police station.

February 18: Fire brought under control after 22 hours of efforts at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant.