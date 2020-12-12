CPM shortlists 4 names for Kufos vice-chancellor post

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The selection process for the vice chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has entered the next stage with the names of four candidates picked by the CPM state secretariat emerging as top contenders.They include Sundareshan Pillai of New Delhi-based National Institute of Science Communication And Information Resources (CSIR-NISCAIR), K K Vijayan of Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA), M C Subhash Peter from the zoology department of the University of Kerala and Abdulla Bava, director, research and development, Advanced Technology Institute in Japan. The four have been shortlisted from the initial list of nine candidates.

What’s interesting here is that at least three of the frontrunners are backed by different lobbies in the Communist party. The incumbent to the VC post is decided by the government of the day, though it is the Governor, in his capacity as Chancellor of universities, who takes the final call. Pillai is considered close to CPM acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan — the two go back a long way — right from the 1980s when the latter was mostly based in New Delhi as a parliamentarian and CPM central committee member. Both are also dyed-in-the wool trade union activists. However, what could go against Pillai is the fact that he was suspended from service for about 10 years for trade union activities at the CSIR institute.

When contacted, Pillai told TNIE that as secretary of the Scientific Workers’ Association, he had launched a strike against corruption and harassment of scientists. “Three senior scientists died due to harassment during that time. All the staff constituted a Joint Action Committee (JAC), of which I was the secretary.

Yoginder K Alagh, then science and technology minister, set up a one-man fact-finding committee. All the corrupt people, including the director, were punished and removed from service. But the authorities suspended me along with the joint secretary and other executive members on false charges,” he said.

Pillai said after a detailed inquiry he was exonerated of the charges and reinstated. “This happened during 1998-2006,” he said. The other candidate Vijayan is backed by four CPM MLAs from Kannur district and M V Govindan, CPM central committee member .

The other contender D Subhash Peter has the support of J Mercykutty Amma, fisheries minister, who is also the pro chancellor of KUFOS. It is learnt that Vijayan’s candidature is fiercely opposed by the fisheries group of the university on the ground that he does not have the required teaching experience. Besides, the fact that he has never held professorship or an academic position in his entire career is being held against him.

However, Vijayan said the requirement is either 10 years of research or teaching, and he has over 10 years of research. “I think the government should look at who can take the university forward, in terms of vision and expertise. I believe, I bring this to the table,” he told TNIE.It’s not known whether Abdulla Bava has any political backing. A source said Riji John, who had also applied for the VC post, has withdrawn from the race after a group opposed to him wrote to the Governor.