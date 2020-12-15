STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

INTERVIEW | We have taken all steps to ease situation, says DP World Cochin CEO Praveen Joseph

Amid the crisis faced by exporters because of a shortage of containers and a spike in ocean freight rates, Praveen Joseph, CEO, DP World Cochin, spoke to TNIE on the issues in the sector.

Published: 15th December 2020 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Amid the crisis faced by exporters because of a shortage of containers and a spike in ocean freight rates, Praveen Joseph, CEO, DP World Cochin, spoke to TNIE on the issues in the sector.

Q. What's the reason for the shortage of empty containers? What is DP World Cochin doing to address the situation?

As per our understanding, a drop in import volumes, buoyant export volumes and the delays caused by the congestion in Colombo port seem to have combined to create a shortage of  empty containers. This is the situation across India as well as in many parts of the world, and is not specific to DP World Cochin.
Providing sufficient empty containers for the contracted business is part of the agreement between a shipper and the shipping line. DP World and Cochin Port have no direct influence on the availability of empties, but have taken measures such as accommodating additional mainline calls, additional space for
empties, competitive charges, etc., to help ease the situation.

Q. What's the issue at Colombo port? Is it true that import consignments not coming to the Kochi port is causing the empty container shortage? Has the Colombo port been closed for the past several days as some workers have contracted Covid-19?

We understand that because of the lockdown in various parts of Sri Lanka amid the pandemic, there has been a shortage of staff at the Colombo port, which has led to low productivity at their container terminals. This has resulted in significant backlogs and delays impacting the schedule integrity of the ships calling at Colombo.

Q. Can you give a comparable number of containers coming to Kochi and the fall in numbers now?

In the last three months, the average drop in volume of imports at Kochi is 7 per cent compared to the same period last year. Shipping lines have been bringing in empty containers to allocate for exports and if we consider our total inbound volumes (import plus empty containers brought to Kochi), the situation in the last three months is better (12 per cent higher) compared to the same period last year.

Praveen Joseph, CEO, DP World Cochin

Q. What's the average monthly shipment from Kochi now, and three months back?

We have been averaging above 60,000 TEUs per month for the last three months (Sep to Nov 2020), and we had our highest monthly throughput of 66,078 TEUs in November. We expect to handle similar volumes in December as well.

Q. Freight rates have also gone up in recent months. Can you explain why?

Freight rates charged by shipping lines have gone up not only from Kochi but reportedly across the world. They are usually driven by the demand-supply scenario.

Q. Earlier, seafood exporters said their exports have also been affected due to some issues at Kochi and Colombo port. Have you been able to address the issue?

There are no issues in terminal operations at DP World Cochin. On the contrary, volumes handled at the port have increased significantly. Due to the productivity issues and delays at Colombo, vessels operated by the shipping lines have been arriving late and this has impacted certain parts of the export trade. The trade has reported a shortage of refrigerated containers for seafood exports. The matter has been taken up with the shipping lines to request their support to supply refrigerated containers to the seafood exporters.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Praveen Joseph DP World Cochin
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp