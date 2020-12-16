STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Malayali design firm wins international award

An interior design firm founded by three Keralites bagged the prestigious Award for Commercial Project of the Year at Design Middle East Awards 2020 held at Dubai.

Published: 16th December 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Inner space representatives recieving the Award for Commercial Project of the Year at Design Middle East Awards 2020 

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  An interior design firm founded by three Keralites bagged the prestigious Award for Commercial Project of the Year at Design Middle East Awards 2020 held at Dubai. In the previous years, they were nominated in various categories of the same award. Inner Space was founded in 2004 and are today deemed among the top 10 interior design and build companies in the United Arab Emirates.

According to Sunil P Stanly, their client portfolio includes Fortune 500 companies, multinationals, large local entities, major industries and private enterprises. “Repeat and referral customers make more than 95 per cent of our business. Our project for Stanton and Partners Aviation, a firm in the private jets market-based in Dubai, bagged us the award,” he said.

“The project was different; something the UAE hadn’t seen so far. The judges highlighted the same,” he said. According to him, the project stretched them as designers, building specialists and teammates. 

So what was the project that received such rave reviews? “A meeting room shaped like an aircraft’s fuselage,” said Sunil. “It was tough since we had to work within the confines of an office space,” he added. The Inner Space design team combined luxury and corporate spatial qualities to create a mid-century modern decor style which was sophisticated and functional at the same time. Materials like marble and wood were used to recreate the interior of the aircraft. 

“A massive stainless steel logo and exquisite pendant lights added,” said Sunil. A key player in the commercial interiors design and build industry in UAE for the last 17 years, Inner Space also has offices in Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp