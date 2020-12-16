Malayali design firm wins international award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An interior design firm founded by three Keralites bagged the prestigious Award for Commercial Project of the Year at Design Middle East Awards 2020 held at Dubai. In the previous years, they were nominated in various categories of the same award. Inner Space was founded in 2004 and are today deemed among the top 10 interior design and build companies in the United Arab Emirates.

According to Sunil P Stanly, their client portfolio includes Fortune 500 companies, multinationals, large local entities, major industries and private enterprises. “Repeat and referral customers make more than 95 per cent of our business. Our project for Stanton and Partners Aviation, a firm in the private jets market-based in Dubai, bagged us the award,” he said.

“The project was different; something the UAE hadn’t seen so far. The judges highlighted the same,” he said. According to him, the project stretched them as designers, building specialists and teammates.

So what was the project that received such rave reviews? “A meeting room shaped like an aircraft’s fuselage,” said Sunil. “It was tough since we had to work within the confines of an office space,” he added. The Inner Space design team combined luxury and corporate spatial qualities to create a mid-century modern decor style which was sophisticated and functional at the same time. Materials like marble and wood were used to recreate the interior of the aircraft.

“A massive stainless steel logo and exquisite pendant lights added,” said Sunil. A key player in the commercial interiors design and build industry in UAE for the last 17 years, Inner Space also has offices in Kerala.