Customs files complaint against prisons department for violating Cofeposa rules

Customs have earlier communicated to the Prisons Department that their officials have to be present when visitors meet Swapna in prison. Swapna is currently lodged at Attakulangara prison.

Published: 27th December 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Department has filed a complaint with the Cofeposa Board against Kerala Prisons Department submitting that the latter was violating the Cofeposa rules that permitted the presence of customs officials whenever someone visits Swapna Suresh at the prison.

Senior customs officials said Swapna Suresh is a detenu under Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (Cofeposa) and as per Cofeposa rules, visitors for Swapna could be allowed only in the presence of customs officers. “There were no issues till last Wednesday. But when customs officials went to the prison this week, they were not permitted inside the jail. We have lodged a complaint with the Cofeposa board and if necessary, will take it up before the Kerala High Court,” an officer said.

Customs have earlier communicated to the Prisons Department that their officials have to be present when visitors meet Swapna in prison. Swapna is currently lodged at Attakulangara prison. The prison officials have denied permission to customs officers citing a circular that state prison rules do not permit it. Customs officials said the agency which evoked Cofeposa against an accused has the authority to monitor the visitors.

