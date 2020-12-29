STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Colours of yesterday

Jithin Majeed, a Kozhikode-bred cinematographer and editor based in the UK, is recreating past by colourising images from the pre-independence era

Published: 29th December 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: In his seminal work on art criticism titled ‘Ways of seeing’, British novelist and cultural theorist John Berger wrote, “The relation between what we see and what we know is never settled.” This seems particularly true while glancing at old black and white photographs. Even with their enduring charm, which the newer sophisticated digital cameras can hardly replicate, black-and-white photos seem fixed in the moment they were taken, distant, remote and almost enigmatic.

For Jithin Majeed, a cinematographer and editor based in the UK, filling the various shades of grey with colour and vibrancy was a way of erasing years of separation between the subjects and viewers.

As proof of concept, the Kozhikode-bred 23-year-old colourised multiple archive images from Kerala, not of prominent personalities but of normal people who lived in the pre-independence era. What started as a passion project, has now turned into an attempt to understand the larger socio-cultural history of the state.“I have always been fascinated by the concept of adding colour to film and pictures.

However, I could not have done it a few years ago because I didn’t have the access to the right resources. Last year, a programmer called Jason Antic developed a code and put it online as an open-source software. So I worked on that to execute the idea. I have come across projects from the west with impressive colourisation transformation, one being the documentary film ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’. It is made using original footage from World War 1.

But I am not aware of any such attempts from Kerala. The novelty of it was also one of the impetus,” says Jithin whose documentary ‘Moksha’ set in Varanasi about people spending their last days in the holy city in hope of salvation won the Royal Television Society Student Award for last year.

 Jithin, a recent graduate in film studies from Regent’s University London, scoured the internet to source high-resolution archival public domain pictures that reflect the complex social fabric of erstwhile Kerala with its myriad communities undergoing a flux owing to colonisation. The images he chose encompass a wide milieu and throw light on the discernable presence of upper-castes, the role of women in society and the state of more impoverished classes. “Although, it wasn’t a conscious choice. I didn’t research much about who the subjects in the photographs were. I was only particular about having people in the images, how they were positioned, their facial expression and body language,” adds Jithin.

 Through his work, Jithin is also underscoring the power dynamics at play when a brown subject interacts with the camera held by a white man. “It is important to look at who the people were taking these photos and to what end. From what I could gather, some of the photographs have been credited to Klein & Pearl Studio in Madras set up by German photographers.” Currently working on a few international projects, Jithin plans to carry forward his colourisation project.
 
Find Jithin on Instagram @jithinmajeed

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp