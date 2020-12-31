STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Thats how the cookie crumbles

Kochi-based siblings brothers Sahadev and Nakul S Kumar may have started baking cookies out of boredom, but they now offer connoisseur cookies to die for

Published: 31st December 2020 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Cookies occupy a rather low position in the otherwise sophisticated pantheon of sweet treats. They are so common that many shun or classify them as a snack, rather than a dessert and as so ordinary that whipping up a batch hardly requires expertise in baking.  In the Indian culinary context, the word itself is a recent import, resulting from a sustained diet of American movies, television and pop culture. The cookie is also often confused with its English cousin, the biscuit.

Very few of us know that, strictly speaking, a cookie is a soft and chewy version of the biscuit. Kochi-based brothers Sahadev and Nakul S Kumar chanced upon this crucial difference one fine day during the lockdown. Bored, they decided to bake a batch of New York style cookies on a whim. The first attempt was not bad, but they decided to give it another go. With each try, the duo knew they had something special on their hands. Wasting no time, they set up The Cravory, a home-baked venture that arguably offers the best chunky stuffed cookies in town.

“Everyone who tried the cookies loved them. Our friends told us we should start selling them. Neither my brother nor I has any experience or training in baking. It just happened one day in March out of boredom and we learnt is everything from the internet. The final recipe is a combination of a few methods we experimented with,” says Nakul who is a recent engineering graduate while Sahadev is a Class XII student.

The Cravory’s menu is limited to just about seven variants. There are, of course, the classic chunky chocolate and white chocolate options which are also the best sellers. But those craving a little extra, can choose from double chocolate, cookies and cream, peanut butter chocolate and the experimental ‘smores’ which come with a stuffing of melted marshmallow.

The fresh-out-of-the-oven warm treats will reach your doorstep within hours of placing the order and what you get is one cookie the size of a hearty muffin. Take one bite and you will realise what you are savouring is a love child between a dense, rich cake and a crumbly wafer. The chunky chocolate variant with chocolate chips and chocolate sauce filling is unpretentious but also a winner.

 “Our goal right from the beginning was to make really chunky and fat cookies which are gooey in the middle. We, fortunately, achieved that. When we started around four months ago, we sent over samples to a few food bloggers to try. They got back with very encouraging feedback and that motivated us to go ahead with the launch. The dough is prepared in advance but the baking happens only after we receive an order,” says Nakul.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp