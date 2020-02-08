Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority schemes integrated

Finance minister has listed infra projects, especially transport-related ones worth Rs 6,000 cr, for state’s biz capital

Published: 08th February 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-awaited Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA), which will coordinate the transport activities of greater Kochi, on Friday got a major fillip following the budgetary allocations announced by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

KMTA will also help achieve the goal of seamless mobility. An amount of Rs 2.5 crore is earmarked in the budget for KMTA, which will be a 15 member-strong independent body headed by the transport minister. The budget has also listed infrastructure projects, especially transport-related, worth Rs 6,000 for Kochi. The KMTA will supervise these projects with the aim of developing seamless mobility for Kochi.  Interestingly, there are no new transport projects for the city.

“The budget has listed some of the ongoing projects and those which are in various stages of completion. Most of the projects listed for Kochi are connected to Kochi Metro. Allocation for KMTA is the only thing which is new,” said T J Vinodh, Ernakulam MLA.

Meanwhile, most of the ongoing projects undertaken by KMRL were listed in the budget. These include major projects like Water Metro, Kochi Metro’s second phase and the non-motorised transport (NMT) projects.

“The government has earmarked  substantial amount in the budget for Kochi Metro. Petta station will be commissioned in March 2020. Construction of Petta to SN Junction is fast progressing. We have completed the preliminary study for the project, including land acquisition and other preparatory works for the phase II to Infopark, and approval from the central government is expected soon,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma,  managing director, KMRL.

KMRL also plans to launch the Rs 747 crore Water Metro project this calendar year. “The construction of jetties is progressing. Cochin Shipyard will deliver the first set of boats in November 2020,” he said.
Another project mentioned in the budget is the Rs 239 crore project for developing pedestrian-friendly footpath, cycle track and road-rail-water transport connectivity. The project will be implemented with financial support from the French Development Agency(AFD) .

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp