Home Cities Kochi

Cyberdome gives more teeth to city police

Chief Minister lauds police officials for launching the ‘Yoddhav’ app which will help combat drug abuse

Published: 16th February 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arriving to inaugurate the Cyber Crime Police station at Infopark in Kochi on Saturday | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was an important day for Kochi city police as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated numerous projects, including Cyberdome and Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL), at Kakkanad on Saturday. On the occasion, the chief minister said that the Kerala police is one of the most advanced police forces which has won accolades from across the globe. “Cyberdome will help prevent cybercrimes in the state. The Cyberdome not only helps in detecting illegal activities on cyberspace but also provides awareness on safe and secure handling of cyberspace. The personnel working at the Cyber police station are trained to handle IT Act and online economic offence-related cases. 

“As Infopark and nearby areas have employees and their families from different parts of the country, around 50 police officials have been deployed at the Infopark police station to ensure their safety and security. Scientific evidence is crucial for crime investigation and opening of the new RFSL in Kochi will help police probe cases effectively,” he said. He also lauded the Kochi city police for launching the Yoddhav app which will help combat drug abuse. On the occasion, the chief minister sent a message from his WhatsApp to Yoddhav app. He also unveiled a model of the police complex in Kochi at the function.

State police chief Loknath Behera said the police force is closely linked with technology. “For us, Cyberdome is a successful initiative which started at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. Considering cyber activities, we decided to have more Cyberdomes in the state. The Cyberdome at Kozhikode will be launched soon,” he said. He said unmanned and paperless police stations in Kerala will be launched by August 15 this year. The police department is working on the concept of unmanned and paperless police station now. P T Thomas MLA and City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare also spoke on the occasion. District Collector S Suhas, Deputy Commissioner G Poonguzhali, Mayor Soumini Jain and K J Maxi, MLA, were also present in the event.

Infopark police station and Cyber police station.
The Infopark police station came into existence in 2015. However, it was functioning at a rented building outside the Infopark. Now, the police station will function from own building shared by Cyber police station as well.

RFSL
RFSL Kochi will be the fourth forensic science lab in the state. RFSL will prioritise examination of material objects collected by Crime Branch which doesn’t have a dedicated forensic laboratory. The RFSL in Kakkanad will also have facilities to examine samples in Cybercrime cases.

Yoddhav app
Yoddhav app was developed to help the public report drug sale or drug abuse incidents to the police. The app is designed in such a way that the officials in the police station will not get any details of the person who share the information on drug sale or abuse using the app. Any person who wants to share the information has to sent a message via WhatsApp to 9995966666. A dedicated team has been appointed to handle the app. They will divert the information to the police station concerned without sharing details of the person who had sent the message.

Virtual courts to dispose of cases 
After unmanned police station, the state will soon have virtual courts to dispose of cases related to traffic offences. Recently, state police chief Loknath Behera attended a meeting convened by the Kerala High Court authorities in which a decision was taken to start virtual courts by April 1. “The virtual courts will handle cases involving  persons who do not want to pay penalty for a traffic offence and contest it at the court. The court will be started at three places in the state,” Loknath Behera said.

Cyberdome
Cyberdome is functioning inside Infopark. Cyberdome in Kochi is the second in the state after Thiruvananthapuram. Cyberdome in Kochi will be monitoring social networking sites and research on emerging cyber crime trends on webspace.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyberdome cybercrime Kochi police
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp