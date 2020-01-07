FASTag error drives car owner up the wall

By Express News Service

KOCHI: His car never crossed Kerala borders during the past one year. But the FASTag account of V D Hari, a resident of Kadungallur near Aluva, is being regularly deducted of money for crossing the toll plazas at Rohad and Dahar in Haryana and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.“I bought my car one year ago and it came with FASTag as mandated by the government. I had recharged my FASTag account for `1,000 on December 8 and have been losing money regularly from this account from December 12,” said Hari, who works as development officer at Rubber Board, Kottayam.

V D Hari

“I have crossed Paliyekkara Toll plaza four times during the period. But I never went outside Kerala. I had contacted the toll-free number of the bank many times, but they never responded. I also emailed three complaints to the bank from where I purchased the FASTag. However, I got only auto-generated response with interaction ID,” he said.

Miffed by the lack of response from the bank, Hari has approached the Banking Ombudsman seeking his intervention to solve the problem. According to him, an error on the part of the bank in recording the chassis number of the vehicle has landed him in trouble. “The chassis number of my car is MA3CZF63S383327. However, they have confused my vehicle with another one carrying the chassis number MA3CZF63S293509,” said Hari.

