Bhoomi learning centre hosts session on Waldorf system

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Enriching a child’s artistic, intellectual and physical qualities have always been pivotal to the Waldorf system of education. Formed in the early 20th century, the education system focuses on experiential learning with different strategies for distinct learning stages. Bhoomi Learning Community is bringing together a session on ‘Waldorf Kindergarten and the role of art in education’ by Seetha Anand Vaidyam.

She is a remedial therapist and childhood consultant who works with Hyderabad-based Ananda Foundation for holistic and healthy learning. The foundation works with the education, health and environment sectors. The workshop will address queries on the efficiency of the Waldorf Kindergarten system, why skill development is provided importance over content, and how the system prepares children for the future.

It also stresses the role of art in the early years. The two-day workshop will be held at MNF House, Kerala History Museum campus, Edappally from 10am to 4pm on February 1 and 2. Registration fee per person is `1,500 for a day. For more details, contact 9972992288.