Home Cities Kochi

Bhoomi learning centre hosts session on Waldorf system

Enriching a child’s artistic, intellectual and physical qualities have always been pivotal to the Waldorf system of education.

Published: 15th January 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Enriching a child’s artistic, intellectual and physical qualities have always been pivotal to the Waldorf system of education. Formed in the early 20th century, the education system focuses on experiential learning with different strategies for distinct learning stages. Bhoomi Learning Community is bringing together a session on ‘Waldorf Kindergarten and the role of art in education’ by Seetha Anand Vaidyam. 

She is a remedial therapist and childhood consultant who works with Hyderabad-based Ananda Foundation for holistic and healthy learning. The foundation works with the education, health and environment sectors. The workshop will address queries on the efficiency of the Waldorf Kindergarten system, why skill development is provided importance over content, and how the system prepares children for the future. 

It also stresses the role of art in the early years. The two-day workshop will be held at MNF House, Kerala History Museum campus, Edappally from 10am to 4pm on February 1 and 2. Registration fee per person is `1,500 for a day. For more details, contact 9972992288. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp