Kochi

No place for man’s best friend

According to Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, over five cases of cruelty against dogs are reported everyday in city

Published: 18th January 2020 06:51 AM

(File picture) A woman snugs an adopted dog during an adoption drive in Kochi  Express

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the pet culture sweeps across other metro cities, Kochi is painting a grim picture. According to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), as many as five dogs are abandoned or abused everyday in the city.With cases of injured and abandoned dogs on the rise, the understaffed and cash-strapped animal welfare organisations in the city are struggling to provide the support needed.The SPCA, which functions under the district panchayat, and the Animal Birth Control Centres (ABC), under the district administration, are the only government-funded initiatives in Kochi. SPCA has two paid staff and a supporting crew of volunteers. “While we deal with all types of issues related to animals, atrocities against dogs top the list. Around fives cases involving dogs come up on a given day, while we are unable to deal with all of them,” said T K Sajeev, secretary of SPCA.

“People buy various breeds of dogs and abandon them at the slightest inconvenience. Treating them for various conditions, the most common being skin diseases, and providing them with a healthy diet all tend to dig a deep hole in the pockets of the owners. The numerous unauthorised breeding centre-cum- pet shops in the city add to the problem. They do not keep track of the buyers nor do they ensure a safe environment for these animals,” adds Sajeev.

The district has only two animal shelters. One in Muvattupuzha under Daya Animal Welfare Organisation and another in Mattenchery run by Dhyan Foundation. Oneness and Humanity for Animals are the other organisations working in the field, arranging for adoptions and foster homes for animals.   According to the volunteers who put in their time and resources to care for animals the lack of government support is disheartening. “Our shelter has a maximum capacity of 25-30 dogs. But, it currently houses 70 dogs, a dozen cats and 20 heads of cattle,” said a volunteer at the Dhyan Foundation. 

“There are three types of cases involving dogs. The most severe being dogs injured in accidents, there is a high mortality rate in such cases. Dogs abandoned by owners take up the second place. This is followed by cases of abandoned litters. Locals tend to bundle up puppies and kittens and throw them in isolated areas like Willingdon Island and Angamaly. Early abandonment cases have 50-60 per cent mortality rates, since they do not receive the nourishment of mother’s milk,” the volunteer added.

Also, the city does not have a burial ground or incinerator facility for dead animals. Even during adoption drives, high breeds tend to be favoured over Indian dogs. Indian puppies, that are two to three months old, find takers while those above six months find few. 

