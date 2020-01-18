The stuff of dreams

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: From a game developer to developing an Artificial Human (a computationally created virtual being), Anil Unnikrishnan, a research engineer with the Samsung Research America (STAR Labs), has come a long way. Anil, from Kalamassery, is the only Malayali in the 10-member team that developed NEON. He talks to TNIE about his journey and what lies ahead. I heard from your father that your dream has been to be a game developer. Is that true?

Yes! From the time I remember, I’ve loved playing video games. Most of the time, I was also analysing and trying to understand different mechanics of the games that I loved. I specifically remember being amazed by the wall run mechanic in Prince of Persia and the boss battles in Captain Claw.

What attracted you to that as a career choice?

As I mentioned before, I have always been drawn to this space. The idea of creating a virtual world and giving it meaning through an ensemble of technology, art and storytelling is something unique to video game development. The beauty of video games is that every player has that power to decide how he can experience the game. This is very challenging from a developer’s standpoint as they have to make sure the game adapts to each of these unique players. For me, it was an obvious career choice. Here is a field that I was passionate about, which I could relate to, which was challenging and fun at the same time.

You were a member of a team that was into developing games during your BTech days at FISAT. Did you guys develop any?

We did! My final-year team project was a virtual reality game. Leading up to my final year, I was involved in a research team that worked on multiple projects and disciplines in the space of computer science, namely high-performance computing, robotics, and computer graphics. I believe it was the foundation I built from this research team which helped me in my journey to reach where I am today.

What is entertainment technology? How’s the scope in terms of jobs?

Entertainment technology is a broader term which comprises video game development, themed entertainment development (like Disney World or Universal Studios) or even interactive theatre. It is entertainment that is made possible through the use of advanced research and technology. In terms of jobs, India is a great upcoming market for the same. There are a lot of studios working on big video games and blockbuster movie titles. The industry is predicted to be the highest-grossing industry in the coming years.

From being a game developer to developing chatbots, how do you describe your journey?

It has been a humbling path. Looking back, I’ve realised that, if you have a goal in mind, make sure every step you take is in the direction of that goal. The 16-year-old me would have never believed that one day I would be having conversations with my childhood heroes and working for someone who was the inspiration behind my BTech project. With time, we find that thread that leads us to where we want to reach. Once we get there, we start setting new goals and the cycle continues.

What is NEON? Is it a product?

A NEON is an Artificial Human - a computationally created virtual being. The visual qualities of a NEON are indistinguishable from a live human and they react in real-time, providing human-like interactions, unlike anything seen before.

NEONs are not products, but rather AI-driven virtual beings, or Virtual Humans, that take on different roles to help people and businesses. NEONs are also not AI assistants. Unlike AI assistants, NEONs do not know it all. They are meant to engage and will learn and evolve over time through their interactions, similar to humans.

What was your role in the research team?

Being a small team, I have been fortunate to wear multiple hats. My strengths lie in Computer Graphics and optimization, wherein I work with the researchers to improve the efficiency and performance of their code. From a Computer Graphics standpoint, I work on the rendering pipeline of the entire project.