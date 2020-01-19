Anti-terrorist squad police station set up at Angamaly

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: To combat activities of terrorist modules in the state, Kerala Government has set up an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) police station at Angamaly in Ernakulam having jurisdiction over the entire state to exclusively handle terrorist and anti-national cases.The ATS police station will have the power to take over investigation of any case, which it suspects to have any terror-links, from other police stations in the state.

A notification in this regard was issued on January 4, 2020, by the state home department outlining in detail the purpose of establishing the ATS police station for effectively enforcing certain laws to combat terrorist and other anti-national activities in the state. The new police station will be functioning in coordination with the team of Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (s) of Section 2 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Central Act 2 of 1974) read with Sections 5 and 11 of the Kerala Police Act, 2011(8 of 2011), the Government of Kerala hereby declare that building No.XII/150-A(l) in Angamaly municipality, situated in Survey No.356/2016 of Nedumbassery village, Aluva taluk, Ernakulam district, shall be a Special Police Station known as “Anti Terrorist Squad Police Station” with jurisdiction over the whole state of Kerala ..” the notification said.

It was as per the advice of a panel of senior officers led by state police chief Loknath Behera that the government decided to establish an ATS wing and a dedicated police station with all state-of-the-art facilities to handle terror-related incidents in the state. “The police station will be under the overall supervision of the chief of Crime Branch. The station will have all the required infrastructure for intelligence gathering and investigation.

“Specially trained police officers will be recruited to the police station which will be headed by an officer in the rank of an SP. The station will have three cells- intelligence, investigation and operations,” said a senior officer. A platoon of trained Armed Police Battalion will be posted at police station for operational activity to neutralise or combat a terrorist incident.

The Acts to be handled by ATS police station

The Arms Act, 1959 (Central Act 54 of 1959)

The Explosives Act, 1884 (Central Act 4 of 1884)

The Explosive Substances Act, 1908 (Central Act 6 of 1908)

Offences under Section 66-F of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (Central Act 21 of 2000)

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (Central Act 61 of 1985)

The Official Secrets Act, 1923 (Central Act 19 of 1923)

The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 (Central Act 3 of 1984)

The Kerala Prevention of Damage to Private Property and Payment of Compensation Act,

2019 (Act 9 of 2019)

The Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1988 (Central Act XXII of 1988)

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (Central Act 37 of 1967)

Offences under- a) Chapter VI (Sections 121 to 130 (both inclusive)) and Sections 489A to 489-E (both inclusive) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (Central Act 45 of 1860)