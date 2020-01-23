Home Cities Kochi

‘Dance is a way to surrender to the almighty’

Odissi exponent Kavita Dwibedi considers her dance as a way to surrender herself at the feet of the almighty.

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 04:22 PM

Kavita Dwibedi during her group Odissi performance at the Nishagandhi dance festival held at the Nishagandhi auditorium in the city

Kavita Dwibedi during her group Odissi performance at the Nishagandhi dance festival held at the Nishagandhi auditorium in the city on Tuesday. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Odissi exponent Kavita Dwibedi considers her dance as a way to surrender herself at the feet of the almighty. Daughter of Odissi maestro Guru Hare Krishna Behera, Kavita has been practising dance for the past 30 years. She was in the city on Tuesday to perform at the ongoing Nishagandhi dance festival in Kanakakunnu Palace. The 90-minute performance captivated the audience who had come in large numbers to watch the Odisha-born dancer in her element. The recital that was split into six segments such as Om Namah Shivaya, Sthayee, Dashavatar and Jai Maa Yamuna, was largely inspired by Hindu mythology.

‘Jai Maa Yamuna’, a dance segment specially choreographed by Kavita was an offering to river goddess Yamuna and portrayed important events in Lord Krishna’s life such as the killing of serpent Kaalia that was supposed to have taken place on the banks of the holy river. Even though Kavita had earlier visited the city to take part in the dance festival in 2012, this was her first solo performance in the capital. The solo recital, ‘Abhinaya-Ahstapadi’ depicted Radha’s love for Lord Krishna whereas ‘Dasavatar’, a group performance, showcased the 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Despite her fascination for Hindu Mythology, Kavita is in favour of experimentations in the Odissi form. “The younger generation is trying to bring contemporary issues within the traditional format. They  have the freedom to come up with new innovations as long as they resemble Odissi,” she said. Her first performance, which was about Lord Ganesh is one that she still recollects fondly. As the director of Odissi Akademi and founder-trustee of Sanchari Foundation, Delhi, Kavita feels that the future of Odissi is safe. “More and more young dancers are making their mark as opposed to 25 years ago when there were hardly one or two who practised the form,’’ she said.     

