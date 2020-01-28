Home Cities Kochi

Corona scare: 30 more asked to stay put quarantine; health department intensifies vigil

The district health department has upped vigil against the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) as more people reach the state from countries hit by the virus.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district health department has upped vigil against the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) as more people reach the state from countries hit by the virus.

On Monday, 30 persons who arrived from nCoV-hit countries were asked to stay under home quarantine, taking the total number of such persons to 85. Three others had earlier been admitted to the hospitals in the district on suspicion of having contracted the infection.

“We have been asked to keep tabs on everyone arriving from nCoV-affected countries,” said Dr N K Kuttappan, District Medical Officer,  Ernakulam. He clarified that this was simply a precautionary measure and none had exhibited symptoms of nCoV infection.

Since the incubation period of nCoV is 14 days, doctors have asked people under home quarantine to avoid any public interaction and stay indoors for four weeks since the date they left the affected countries. “Since we are yet to invent a vaccine for nCoV, we are following regular treatment methods for symptomatic disease. With close monitoring, we hope to thwart any spread of the virus,” Kuttappan said.

Test results yet to arrive
Officials in the know said the test results of the three individuals admitted to hospitals here are yet to come from the National Institute of Virology, Pune. “We are closely monitoring the situation. Things are under control now. The condition of the admitted persons is normal. If their test results are negative, they will be discharged immediately,” said Dr Peter Vazhayil, Superintendent, Ernakulam District Medical College.

The Wuhan situation
Though over 500 Indian students are studying in colleges and universities at Wuhan in China, sources in the Indian Embassy said most of them had left the city for the Chinese New Year holidays before the nCoV outbreak. At present, officials are in touch with 45 Indian students stuck at Wuhan. However, they are yet to ascertain the overall number of Indians living in the Chinese city.

Central team satisfied with preparations
A team of doctors deputed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to observe the conduct of thermal screening for nCoV at Kochi airport has expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. The team members examined the passenger manifests and details of 178 passengers who were screened by airport health officers on Monday. The team comprises Dr Pushpendra Kumar Verma, pulmonologist, Lady Harding Medical College, Delhi; Dr Ramesh Chandra Meena, Internal Medicine specialist, Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi and Dr Shoukathali D D, National Centre for Disease Control, Calicut.

Symptoms
Fever, throat pain and cough are main symptoms. At times, the patient will be also be affected by diarrhoea.

