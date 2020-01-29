Home Cities Kochi

Clay play

Ceramic artist Lakshmi K V is creating impressive handicrafts using primitive clay and terracotta techniques

Published: 29th January 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: From button-sized teacups to multi-coloured table planters and tableware, Lakshmi K V’s ceramic creations have a certain flair to them that interest every onlooker. Made completely with clay, she tries to make each item unique. To make her art understandable to more people, Lakshmi will be conducting a handicraft workshop focusing on the primitive methods in pottery, at ‘Olam’ on February 2 at Tagore theatre. The workshop will be held from 11am to 1pm at the venue and participants will get an opportunity to explore the world of moulding and also get hands-on experience with pottery making. Only 12 seats are available for the workshop.

After completing her graduation course in glass and ceramic design from National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, Lakshmi was curious to explore different mediums. She worked with a pottery studio in Thrissur for a while before deciding to develop her own brand named ‘Keli Pottery’. “I wanted to create a unique identity for my products. So, I started exploring natural constituents like leaves to make designs. Later, my experiments put me in touch with more mediums,” says Lakshmi.

What started off as a hobby is now her full-time profession. She has transformed her apartment into a working studio, where she works on a potter’s wheel and bakes finished wonders. “I initially started making handmade miniature teacup sets using clay. Gradually I started doing table planters, traditional Kerala utensils, and tableware,” says the artist.

Lakshmi works with terracotta and clay. “Working with clay requires a lot of patience and concentration. Each type of artefact takes a different amount of time to complete. For example, if you are making a miniature teacup, you need to start with a basic model and then work around it. It requires at least three days to dry. Then, it is finally baked to get the end product,” she says.

Lakshmi also undertakes custom orders and has made artefacts for Moznta Technologies in Thiruvananthapuram and Christmas accessories for Luxe Artistic Company in Kochi. She also makes table accessories in stoneware and is currently working on home décor pieces for a house in Palakkad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp