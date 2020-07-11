STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
St Teresa’s College holds session on online safety

The training saw participation from over 2,200 women students from all over Kerala, marking it one of the largest virtual congregations.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To create awareness on the risk of online spaces and enabling women to bridge the gender divide on the internet, the Women Cell of St Teresa’s College in Ernakulam organized an online training session on ‘Cybercrime, Online Safety and Redressal’, under Facebook’s ‘We Think Digital’ programme in collaboration with National Commission for Women and Cyber Peace Foundation. The training saw participation from over 2,200 women students from all over Kerala, marking it one of the largest virtual congregations.

Launched in 2019 during the second edition of Facebook’s South Asia Safety Summit, Facebook’s “We Think Digital” is a global digital literacy programme, aimed to train and empower women to use the internet for positive impact and create equal opportunities. Through this programme, users are educated so that they are better equipped with the skills to effectively use web-based tools, including the ability to think critically about what they see online, report harmful content and communicate respectfully. 

The partnership between the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Facebook is in its 2nd year and recently the training has taken a virtual mode due to COVID-19. The online training conducted at Ernakulam is part of the programme. “We Think Digital” targets to train over 1,00,000 women across the country this year. It has reached over 14 states officially and trained over 10,000 since the training took on the virtual mode in April, 2020.

