STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi architect S Gopakumar awarded Baburao Mhatre gold medal

The medal is given by Indian Institute of Architects 

Published: 14th July 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

S Gopakumar, founder and architect at Kochi-based Kumar Group Total Designers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: S Gopakumar, founder and architect at Kochi-based Kumar Group Total Designers, became the first architect from Kerala to be awarded the Baburao Mhatre Gold Medal for the year 2020. The award is from Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), the national body of Indian architects. The award acknowledges his contributions to Indian architecture.“It is a privilege to receive this award from IIA and to be in the same list as some of the most elite names in the field. This motivates me to further work towards putting India on the global map of modern architecture,” he said.

The award was given on July 12 at the IIA National Convention by Divya Kush, the organisation’s national president. Former winners of the award include architects like Padma shri Achyut Kanvinde, Padma Visbushan Charles Correa, Padma Shri B V Doshi, and Padma Shri Laurie Baker. 

S Gopakumar graduated in architecture from College of Engineering, Trivandrum, with a gold medal in 1976. Later, he joined architect Padma Vibhushan Charles Correa and became his associate. In 1976, Gopakumar started Kumar Group Total Designers, now one of the leading architectural firms in India. The company has designed major landmarks like Kerala History Museum Kochi, KSRTC bus station Trivandrum, Taj Residency Calicut, Gandhi Park Trivandrum, Shanthi Kavadam crematorium Trivandrum, and DH ground Kochi.

Gopakumar has been actively involved in the activities of the IIA since 1996. During his long association with IIA, he has served the institute as chairman of Cochin Centre and later as chairman of Kerala chapter. During his tenures, he was instrumental in organising several state and national level events. His initiatives in socially relevant projects include temporary accommodation for Gujarat earthquake victims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp