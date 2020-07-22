STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fishers fight a losing battle

Fishermen in the district are caught between virus on the land and stormy seas
The closure of harbours have come as a blow for the community

Published: 22nd July 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 07:00 AM

By Deena Theresa 
Express News Service

KOCHI: For fishers in the state, the timing couldn’t be worse. The closure of four major fishing harbours -- Munambam, Kalamukku, Thoppumpady and Chellanam -  along with two major markets, Aluva and Chambakkara, as Covid-19 containing measures, has spelt doom for them. Already reeling from the ban on venturing into the seas or auctioning and selling their catch, the harsh climate has come as a double blow for them. 

If the previous lockdown hampered sales of fish and disrupted their livelihood, the fishermen community are now anxious about their lives, being situated in containment zones and Covid clusters. Moreover, the delay in receiving relief packages has added to their dismay.“Fishermen have been battling adversities of the sea their entire lives; Covid-19 has now added to their worries. The fisher community across the state has been badly affected during the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. Those living at Chellanam are, undoubtedly, going through the toughest phase in life.

They’re literally between the devil and the dead sea -- the virus on land and stormy seas. Earlier, they could move into a neighbour’s or relative’s house during sea erosion but with almost 200 people testing positive, natives of Chellanam are considered to be the harbingers of the virus. As a result, they have no chances of being rehabilitated either. Neither do they have the money nor liveable homes,” said Charles George, president, Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi.

Charles reiterated that despite several hardships, they’re yet to receive relief packages from the government which could have placed the community at a better place during the trying circumstances. 
“Since 2016, we have been asking for the fish famine package due to the decreasing number of fish in our seas. In April, we demanded a Covid package -- that hasn’t been granted either. A meagre sum of `2,000, part of the flood relief package, was the only amount given to the community,” he said.

Those in the trade require more than ration kits, Charles said. “The government could lend a hand and elevate online sales of fish, without the interference of middlemen. Shifting to the online platform can be a significant lifesaver for the community,” he added.M Majeed, coordination secretary, Thoppumpady Kochi Fisheries Harbour, highlighted that there were numerous who weren’t part of the fisher community, but handled related operations, who were hit massively due to the recent lockdown measures and containment zones. “Small business people in the sector are unsure of the  how to pay their loans,” he said.

Needed:  A strong network
The sector is also embroiled in unfair prices and lobbying. Joseph Xavier Kalappurackal, general secretary, All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association, had recently submitted a letter to the Minister of Fisheries J Mercykutty Amma, on the exploitation during the fish sales. “The prices are mainly decided by middlemen and exporters. In 1996, international rates of export-oriented fish were to be displayed on shores every week, but till date, nothing has been done.

The government needs to take control and bring strict measures even when it comes to selling fish online. Most men in the sector are unaware of the know-how to handle the money they receive from the business. While they venture into the seas and bring the catch, women need to be handed over the reins of marketing and selling fish. Such a network can save the sector,” he added.

