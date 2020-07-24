Now, you can work from anywhere with ‘Nimo’

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The world is now embracing workplaces as per choice. Though people prefer working in their comfort zones, privacy, limited screen size and the high cost of setting up a physical workplace are challenges to be reckoned with. Nimo Planet, a startup based in Kochi, is introducing the world’s first everyday smart goggle named ‘Nimo’, a new computer designed to aid people to work from anywhere productively and securely with multi-screens.

With Nimo, a user will be able to see the apps which may look as big as a 60-inch display at a distance of three metres. The display will pop up in the real-world environment of a user enabling the person to see digital apps without getting disconnected from the real world. Users can work on windows and apps on a maximum of six virtual screens with the help of head-tracking sensors. Users can also connect a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard to the glass.

Rohildev N V

Rohildev N V, CEO of Nimo Planet, arrived at the concept when he struggled to work on portable devices due to the lack of multi-screens. “The core focus of Nimo is to facilitate work from anywhere with a device that fits in the pocket. The device comes with an Android-based operating system called Planet OS. Nimo will make multitasking easier and create a ‘workplace’ anywhere,” says Rohildev.

Another advantage of the smart glass is that it is coupled with the ‘Nimo app’, which enables the smartphone to be used as a keyboard and mouse. “This will be helpful when a person is travelling,” says Rohildev. Nimo glass is compatible with laptops and mobile devices, which will extend its capabilities with multi-screens. The glass will be featuring a Qualcomm-based processor, 4 GB RAM, and a storage space of 64 GB.

With the Covid-19 spreading fast across the world, a majority of the people will be forced to work from their homes for long. So devices like Nimo will be a relief to them. “The pandemic forced a titanic shift in our corporate culture and the residual effect will be a massive increase in the number of people given the option to work from anywhere. However, the home office will not be a carbon copy of the corporate office. The home office isn’t even confined to the home. It eliminates the decades-old desktop setup, where you’re confined to a desk and chair. With Nimo, we help corporate offices to adapt to this transition securely and effectively. We are in talks with major corporate companies in India and USA,” says Rohildev.

The smart goggle will be designed in Kerala and the company plans to release the beta version within six months. The commercial version will be launched in the second quarter of 2021. “The ‘work from anywhere’ culture will be embraced soon. This will help benefit the rural economies,” says Rohildev. The battery is expected to facilitate four hours of normal usage but claims to work for nearly eight hours with the help of a charging case.

The startup initiated its journey in 2013 from the Kerala Startup Village. Rohildev asserts that initially, fundraising was very difficult as no investor believed that the smart goggle can be made by a small startup. “But, we didn’t give up. We finished the wired prototype of Nimo with small funding in 2018. The second version was completed in 2019 with a new design and was completely wireless. My team at Nimo Planet worked hard to make it happen with the limited fund we had. Thanks to them and our advisory team,” adds Rohildev.