More people may opt for remote health monitoring services

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the world is trying to make peace with changes brought about by the pandemic, almost every field is going through changes. But the biggest effect has definitely been on the routine healthcare sector. The essential measures to tackle Covid-19 spread however necessary, are making people devise new ways to connect with healthcare professionals for emergencies.

Medtronic, an Ireland-headquartered medical device company has developed a remote monitoring system for patients with implants that enables the doctors to track the health condition of a patient without physical consultations.

Patients with implants and in need of assistance can use this.

Remote monitoring is a way for your implanted heart device to communicate with your doctor or clinic using a small monitor, potentially reducing the number of times you have to travel to the clinic for a routine device check.”It is just like an added device in the implanted one, with a data transmitter. If the patient wants to communicate to the doctor or he undergoes any difficulty, he can press the button of the remote that will be given to the patient.

During the lockdown when patients face difficulty travelling, they would enquire about such a provision,” says Dr Praveen Sreekumar, Interventional Cardiologist at Aster Medcity. In Kerala too, the number of patients seeking home monitoring service is increasing gradually, says Dr Sreekumar.

With the MyCareLink Smart Monitor, the remote monitoring technology for pacemakers, including CRT-P, patients with a Medtronic pacemaker can use their own smartphone or tablet technology, with cellular or Wi-Fi service, to securely transmit data from their pacemakers, so their physicians can access it and interpret the data to make treatment decisions.