STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Ala’ on a mission to leave no student behind

 When the new academic year began rather unceremoniously through online classes on Monday, many students were left behind due to the lack of technology at home.

Published: 04th June 2020 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

‘Ala’, the learning centre at Mulanthuruthy

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: When the new academic year began rather unceremoniously through online classes on Monday, many students were left behind due to the lack of technology at home. Primitive community learning centres added to the blow. Hence, in an effort to make up for this unprecedented drawback, Manu Jose, who is an actor, storyteller and theatre educator, opened up his theatre space ‘Ala’ in Mulanthuruthy to students who can’t attend online classes.

‘Ala’, which began in 2018, functions as a centre for cultural and alternative education. The space is professionally and acoustically treated, air-conditioned, equipped with a projector, has an internet connection and can accommodate around 35 students by maintaining social distancing norms. “’Ala’ was designed as an alternative learning space. So when the government came up with this idea, I thought why not use this space. Here, students can peacefully attend classes on the big screen with all the facilities, including washrooms,” says Manu. 

However, it will take atleast a week for students to start coming to ‘Ala’. “I spoke with the authorities of most schools in Mulanthuruthy. The issue is that many of them still don’t have a clear idea about online classes. I’m planning to hold discussions with Kudumbashree and SC/ST department volunteers to identify children and inform them about the facility,” says Manu.

‘an alternative educational system’
“My 7-year-old son Izad doesn’t go to school, but he’s learning. There are flaws in our education system and through him I’m exploring the possibilities of an alternative system,” says Manu. Izad goes to Bhoomi Kindergarten and Learning Community in Pathadipalam. “A student should imbibe life skills first and then learn what conventional school textbooks have to offer,” he adds.

Manu is of the opinion that theatre should be made a part of the school curriculum. “It has immense scope. Irrespective of age, theatre should be taught to everyone. We are trying to do that in ‘Ala’.” He also says that micro-community learning centres in the state should be revamped with advanced facilities so that the government will not face any difficulty in organising online classes in the future.

‘Planning of online classes could have been better’
The planning and execution of online classes could have been better. “Had community learning centres like libraries been equipped with computers and projectors, students wouldn’t have had such a tough time. Such centres can also be used to teach students life skills. ‘Ala’, for me, will be the platform to put such a system into practice,” says Manu. Manu was flooded with messages from friends after he launched the initiative on Facebook. “Many have offered to help. We are contemplating providing study materials to students. Besides, ‘Ala Souhrida Sangam’, the volunteers of ‘Ala’, will help students with their studies,” says Manu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp