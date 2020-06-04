‘Ala’ on a mission to leave no student behind

Gautham S By

KOCHI: When the new academic year began rather unceremoniously through online classes on Monday, many students were left behind due to the lack of technology at home. Primitive community learning centres added to the blow. Hence, in an effort to make up for this unprecedented drawback, Manu Jose, who is an actor, storyteller and theatre educator, opened up his theatre space ‘Ala’ in Mulanthuruthy to students who can’t attend online classes.

‘Ala’, which began in 2018, functions as a centre for cultural and alternative education. The space is professionally and acoustically treated, air-conditioned, equipped with a projector, has an internet connection and can accommodate around 35 students by maintaining social distancing norms. “’Ala’ was designed as an alternative learning space. So when the government came up with this idea, I thought why not use this space. Here, students can peacefully attend classes on the big screen with all the facilities, including washrooms,” says Manu.

However, it will take atleast a week for students to start coming to ‘Ala’. “I spoke with the authorities of most schools in Mulanthuruthy. The issue is that many of them still don’t have a clear idea about online classes. I’m planning to hold discussions with Kudumbashree and SC/ST department volunteers to identify children and inform them about the facility,” says Manu.

‘an alternative educational system’

“My 7-year-old son Izad doesn’t go to school, but he’s learning. There are flaws in our education system and through him I’m exploring the possibilities of an alternative system,” says Manu. Izad goes to Bhoomi Kindergarten and Learning Community in Pathadipalam. “A student should imbibe life skills first and then learn what conventional school textbooks have to offer,” he adds.

Manu is of the opinion that theatre should be made a part of the school curriculum. “It has immense scope. Irrespective of age, theatre should be taught to everyone. We are trying to do that in ‘Ala’.” He also says that micro-community learning centres in the state should be revamped with advanced facilities so that the government will not face any difficulty in organising online classes in the future.

‘Planning of online classes could have been better’

The planning and execution of online classes could have been better. “Had community learning centres like libraries been equipped with computers and projectors, students wouldn’t have had such a tough time. Such centres can also be used to teach students life skills. ‘Ala’, for me, will be the platform to put such a system into practice,” says Manu. Manu was flooded with messages from friends after he launched the initiative on Facebook. “Many have offered to help. We are contemplating providing study materials to students. Besides, ‘Ala Souhrida Sangam’, the volunteers of ‘Ala’, will help students with their studies,” says Manu.