Palarivattom flyover: ‘Vigilance must intimate progress’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to inform the progress of investigation as well as essential details of the Palarivattom flyover corruption case registered against former works minister V K Ibrahim Kunju with the Enforcement Directorate to enable it to conduct an effective probe into a money laundering case against him.

Justice Sunil Thomas issued the order on a petition filed by G Girish Babu, of Kalamassery, seeking a VACB probe into the alleged illegal money transactions involving crores of rupees during the time of demonetisation into the account of Chandrika daily, the mouthpiece of IUML. Assistant Solicitor of India submitted that a detailed statement on the action taken by the ED as well as the authorities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act would be filed.

He further submitted that the VACB may be directed to share essential details and progress of investigation into the Palarivattom flyover corruption case so that effective steps could be taken by the ED.

Meanwhile, A Rajesh, Special Public Prosecutor for VACB, handed over to the court a report on the investigation into the allegation of threat against Girish Babu allegedly by the former minister and his son for filing the petition.