1,500 expats to arrive at Kochi airport on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With five chartered international and one Vande Bharat repatriation flight confirming their arrival, the Kochi airport has made all arrangements to handle the 1,500 passengers who would reach on Wednesday, the airport said in a statement. More chartered flights are scheduled to land this week.

Wednesday’s arrivals include the Qatar Airways chartered flight from London which will reach Kochi via Doha at 1.45am with 280 passengers; the IndiGo special flight from Sharjah which touches down at 3pm with 180 passengers; Emirates flight from Dubai which reaches at 5pm with 350 passengers; Air India flight from Jeddah which will land at 6.50pm with 350 passengers and Gulf Air flight from Dammam which will arrive at 10.50pm with 162 passengers. Besides, the Vande Bharat flight of Air India Express from Salalah will also land at 7.45pm with 177 passengers.

On Tuesday, the airport received 178 passengers who came from Abu Dhabi on an Air India Express flight at 5.40pm. The domestic traffic at the airport is gaining momentum with 1,381 passengers arriving and 1,061 leaving on Monday. A round trip in Delhi sector was cancelled, said the statement.