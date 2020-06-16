KSUM to host ‘Big Demo Day’ for start-ups 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), in association with state industry bodies, is organising ‘Big Demo Day’ for startups from June 25 to 30, to offer a platform for industries to tap into products and services from the startup ecosystem. The programme aims at introducing innovative ideas and technology prowess of startups to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and corporates, and help them leverage the technology to strengthen their business.Startups with KSUM Unique ID and Startup India DPIIT certificate will be considered.

Products and services, which are readily available and deployable,will only be considered for the ‘Big Demo Day’. The shortlisting will be based on the industry demand for the submitted product. Interested startups can apply through www.startupmission.kerala.gov.in before June 15. The list of selected startups will be published on KSUM website on June 20.

In the five-day programme, selected startups will get an opportunity for an online interaction with the representatives of corporate firms. Various industries can also participate in the programme. For more details, contact: Mr Sawad Sayyid, Business Coordinator, KSUM, phone: 7736495689 or email: sawad@startupmission.in