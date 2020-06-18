Study finds green jackfruit flour fights diabetes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a validation of the therapeutic potential of raw jackfruit, a new study has found that green jackfruit flour meal improves the defence against diabetes by lowering blood sugar.The study, presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA2020) annual conference in Chicago on Saturday, showed that the regular consumption of green flour helped in improving glycemic control in type 2 diabetes (T2DM) patients.

The study ‘A randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the glucose-lowering effect of Jackfruit365 green jackfruit flour in type 2 diabetes mellitus patients’ was done by James Joseph, a long-time brand ambassador for jackfruit and founder of Jackfruit365. It was co-authored by A Gopal Rao and Sunil Nayak of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences at Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

Joseph said the research findings were the most conclusive evidence of his five years of research on green jackfruit for diabetes.

He said he could not present the paper at the ADA2020 in Chicago in person due to the pandemic. The findings of the study presented online are uploaded on the ADA website. Forty persons with type 2 diabetes mellitus having a mean age of 46.20±9.12 years (24 males and 16 females) participated in the study. One participant was lost to follow up and a total of 39 participants with type 2 diabetes mellitus completed the study.

“Our results indicate a decrease in glycosylated haemoglobin (HbA1c), fasting blood glucose (FBG), postprandial glucose (PPG) following consumption of Jackfruit365 Green Jackfruit flour meal, suggesting a therapeutic potential of green jackfruit flour meal in improving glycemic control in T2DM,” the study said.

Mohandas Pai, chairman of the Board of Manipal Global, said regular intake of a JackFruit365 has helped him to keep his sugar levels under control. “I am taking a spoon of JackFruit365 flour with my breakfast porridge and with green tea after dinner daily for the past two years. It has definitely helped me to keep my sugar levels under control,” said Pai.

Dr Oommen V Oommen, emeritus professor, University of Kerala. also vouched for the benefits of green jackfruit for controlling diabetes. He said he was taking insulin for five years and came to know about the benefits of green jackfruit for controlling blood sugar during a TV channel debate he participated in.

“Out of curiosity and interest in the biodiversity of Kerala, I started using a tablespoon of Jackfruit365 flour in my breakfast meals. Within two weeks I could reduce my insulin by half and within two months my HbA1c results showed a decrease from 8.3 to 7. This is ‘Let food be thy medicine’ principle in

practice, which all students of medicine should embrace,” Oommen said.