STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Study finds green jackfruit flour fights diabetes

The study by James Joseph, founder of Jackfruit365, showed that consumption of the flour helped in improving glycemic control in type 2 diabetes patients 

Published: 18th June 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Jackfruit

Jackfruit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a validation of the therapeutic potential of raw jackfruit, a  new study has found that green jackfruit flour meal improves the defence against diabetes by lowering blood sugar.The study, presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA2020) annual conference in Chicago on Saturday, showed that the regular consumption of green flour helped in improving glycemic control in type 2 diabetes (T2DM) patients. 

The study ‘A randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the glucose-lowering effect of Jackfruit365 green jackfruit flour in type 2 diabetes mellitus patients’ was done by James Joseph, a long-time brand ambassador for jackfruit and founder of  Jackfruit365. It was co-authored by A Gopal Rao and Sunil Nayak of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences at Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. 
Joseph said the research findings were the most conclusive evidence of his five years of research on green jackfruit for diabetes.

He said he could not present the paper at the ADA2020 in Chicago in person due to the pandemic. The findings of the study presented online are uploaded on the ADA website. Forty persons with type 2 diabetes mellitus having a mean age of 46.20±9.12 years (24 males and 16 females) participated in the study. One participant was lost to follow up and a total of 39 participants with type 2 diabetes mellitus completed the study.

“Our results indicate a decrease in glycosylated haemoglobin (HbA1c), fasting blood glucose (FBG), postprandial glucose (PPG) following consumption of Jackfruit365 Green Jackfruit flour meal, suggesting a therapeutic potential of green jackfruit flour meal in improving glycemic control in T2DM,” the study said.

Mohandas Pai, chairman of the Board of Manipal Global, said regular intake of a JackFruit365 has helped him to keep his sugar levels under control. “I am taking a spoon of JackFruit365 flour with my breakfast porridge and with green tea after dinner daily for the past two years. It has definitely helped me to keep my sugar levels under control,” said Pai.

Dr Oommen V Oommen, emeritus professor, University of Kerala. also vouched for the benefits of green jackfruit for controlling diabetes. He said he was taking insulin for five years and came to know about the benefits of green jackfruit for controlling blood sugar during a TV channel debate he participated in. 
“Out of curiosity and interest in the biodiversity of Kerala, I started using a tablespoon of Jackfruit365 flour in my breakfast meals. Within two weeks I could reduce my insulin by half and within two months my HbA1c results showed a decrease from 8.3 to 7. This is ‘Let food be thy medicine’ principle in 
practice, which all students of medicine should embrace,” Oommen said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp