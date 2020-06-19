STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Detoxifying your body, mind and spirit

 In the run-up to International Yoga Day on June 21, TNIE brings you expert advice on yoga and a healthier lifestyle through a series of articles.

By Sonal Joshi
Express News Service

Continuing our topic on Chakras, we shall now be addressing individual Chakras and how to balance them

The Vishuddhi Chakra is located behind the throat pit and is therefore also known as the Throat Chakra.  Visha means poison and shuddhi means purification. It is a centre of physical and spiritual purification. With the help of the Vishuddhi Chakra we can rid ourselves of the toxic substances that are absorbed from the environment, as well as from mental impurities. Activating and balancing this Chakra is very important and relevant in the present scenario of Covid-19  since, if this chakra is active and balanced, we can be protected against it . 

It governs ears ,the vocal cords and the function of  Thyroid and Para-Thyroid glands and therefore it is responsible for healthy metabolism and voice clarity, requisite for singing and clear communication . Role of this Chakra is particularly important for the people working in the media and show business who need to be more vocal and be able to put across their ideas convincingly. Vishuddhi Chakra helps achieve all these traits when it is  fully developed, active and balanced. Many times we can see very knowledgeable people failing miserably in communicating, getting baffled or at loss of words while addressing the audience. This can be easily overcome by Vishuddhi Chakra  activation.  

Every living entity on this planet emits aura and vibrations at various frequencies. In human beings this emission happens mainly through the fingertips which are captured by Electro-Photonic device (Kirlian effect) This emission reflects personal Energetic Homeostasis by measuring the energy field of all the organs and systems, which is then analyzed and represented graphically to show energy, stress and vitality evaluations. It also measures the health of Yin and Yang meridians, balance between left and right brain functioning.

At our Yoga Studio, Samarth Yoga Darshan this device is used to access all the above parameters and remedies are administered accordingly.Meditation and chanting of the mantra Ham while visualizing turquoise blue color at the throat area holding Shankh  mudra, performing asanas like Kandhasan, Matysasan and Shalabhasan can balance this Chakra.

Yoga  asana Steps of Vishuddhi Chakra

Shankh Mudra
Place the thumb of the left hand at the base of the right thumb .
Fold the fingers of the right hand covering the left thumb.
Join the index finger of the left hand with the thumb tip of the right hand.

Kandasana

 Lie on the floor on your back, bend the knees ,catch both the ankles with both the palms.

 Lift the body hip upwards, press the chest into the chin, breathe normally.
 Bring the body down and relax, exhale.

Matsyasana
Lie on your back, with the support of the elbows lift your upper body up.

lower the head down, placing the crown on the floor, chest remains up.
Lift the head up, look at the toes, gently place the head down.

Salabhasana 
lie down in a prone posture, place both the hands under both the thighs respectively.
Inhale and lift both the legs upwards from the thighs , breathe normally.
Lower the legs as you exhale.

Sonal Joshi is the founder head of Samarth Yoga Darshan, the Yoga Studio at Kochi, where she conducts Yoga and therapy sessions. Contact: 9388686027, www.samarth.yoga

