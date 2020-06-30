STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police officer’s timely act averts community spread in Fort Kochi

The life of police officers during the times of Covid-19 pandemic is always challenging.

KOCHI: The life of police officers during the times of Covid-19 pandemic is always challenging. However, timely intervention by a police officer averted the possibility of community transmission and thereby ended the fear among the public in Fort Kochi. The incident occurred on Saturday night when a team of police officers under Principal SI Jinson Dominic reached the spot after receiving a call that a youth was creating furore in public under the influence of alcohol.

When inquired about his whereabouts, the SI came to know that he had arrived from a neighbouring state via train the other day. However, he was roaming in the area under the influence of alcohol instead of placing himself under quarantine.  Sensing the danger of a community transmission of the disease, Jinson Dominic arrested him. 

The youth was later shifted to a quarantine centre. Following this, the officer also entered quarantine. The youth’s test result came out on Monday and he   tested positive. Subsequently, the officers on duty at the station during that time were sent to quarantine.

