Home Cities Kochi

Coaching centre-PSC nexus no longer surprises govt job aspirants

Be it the Generation X, Millennial or Generation Z, one thing that runs common among Malayalis is the lure of government jobs.

Published: 01st March 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Be it the Generation X, Millennial or Generation Z, one thing that runs common among Malayalis is the lure of government jobs. Naturally, employment entrance tests conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) draws in a large number of aspirants and they invest up to a year to prepare to crack the exams. No wonder then that the recent allegations of plagiarism in question paper for the Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) preliminary examination became the hot topic among job aspirants. 

“One of my friends said most of the questions for KAS were from the rank file published by the coaching centre she attends,” said a college goer who is preparing for a PSC test. “That means, those who bought other guides were fooled?” asked another girl. However, this is hardly a surprise for KAS aspirants. “I have been appearing for PSC tests for quite some time. I have come across many instances wherein the PSC has reproduced questions verbatim from the rank files published by top coaching centres,” alleged Arun N, who works at a government department. “These examinations are supposed to be hard to crack, but that is not the scenarios today,” he said. 

Arun said the recent Vigilance raids have revealed the nexus between top coaching centres and PSC insiders. “It’s been revealed that these top coaching centres are run by the better halves of some of the officials working in secretariat or other departments,” he said. According to Dileep C, another government job aspirant, one needs to only look at the advertisements put up by the coaching centres to understand where things stand. “Even before PSC publishes the notification calling for applications for a certain test, the coaching centres put up advertisements announcing the start of coaching for that very test. Mind you these are not regular competitive exams and PSC calls for application only when vacancies arise” he said.  

According to him, coaching centres will get the wind of it only if there’s inside information. “Another thing to be noted is the emphasis they put on students to learn all the questions in the rank file published by them,” he alleged. PSC has indeed lost its credibility, said Dileep.“If this is the case with the KAS prelims one can only wonder about the questions in the mains,” said Arun. “In a competitive exam, ranks slip to the 1,000th for a difference of 0.33 points. So, imagine the despair of the candidate who gets displaced even after slogging it out by someone who had the good luck of being a student of a particular coaching centre,” said Arun.Until this unholy nexus is broken, PSC tests will just be a cruel farce on gullible candidates. “If not, the lure of a government job will remain a mirage for many deserving candidates,” said Arun.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp