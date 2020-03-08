Home Cities Kochi

CPM MLA N Vijayan Pillai passes away in Kochi

Pillai, who is the son of veteran Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader Narayanan Pillai, started his political career as a Panchayat Member in 1979 and continued so for 20 years.

CPI (M) MLA from Chavara constituency N Vijayan Pillai. (Photo | Facebook)

KOLLAM: Chavara MLA N Vijayan Pillai, 65, passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Sunday.

He was undergoing treatment for cancer for the past few days.

Vijayan Pillai, son of veteran RSP leader Narayanan Pillai, started his career from the same party.

He began his political career as a Panchayat member of Chavara in 1979 and continued as the same for 20 years.

However, after a difference of opinion, he left RSP by 2000 and joined Congress.

He was considered as one of the loyalists of late Congress leader K Karunakaran.

In a short stint, he worked in DIC when Karunakaran floated new party and came back to Congress along with Karunakaran later. 

In 2000, he was elected as Kollam district panchayat member as a congress candidate.

But he left Congress over differences with then KPCC president K Sudheeran regarding liquor policy of the Party and moved to CMP.

Later when CMP merged with the CPM he became part of the Left movement in the state. 

He was elected to Kerala Assembly in 2016 as a Left independent candidate by defeating RSP leader Shibu Baby John.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan expressed condolence in his demise.

He is survived by wife Suma and children Sujeeth, Sreejith and Sreelekshmi.

