23-year-old student drowns in Kochi's Periyar river

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Austin Shaji, 23, a seminary student drowned in the Periyar river on Sunday evening.

A native of Mavelikkara, he went missing while swimming across the river from the Mangalappuzha park river ghat to UC College.

“He went missing just two to three metres away from the shore. A scuba diving team of Fire and Rescue Services and local diving experts carried out searches for the missing person. The body was found by 7pm from the spot where he went missing,” said a police officer.

Austin, a student of Carmelgiri Seminary, at Aluva, reached Mangalappuzha park river ghat at 4.30pm with his colleague, who did not enter the river.

The duo had came to the river to spend their holiday. Austin was set to complete the course this month.