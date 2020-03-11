Churches cancel retreats, other public programmes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the COVID-19 spread in the state, Churches in the state have decided to take adequate precautions and postpone all meetings, including retreats, family gatherings and others, till March 31.



In a circular, Archbishop Antony Kariyil, metropolitan vicar of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, asked all parishes to avoid holding such festivals, retreats, religious classes and get-togethers till March 31. It has also been decided to offer Communion only on the palm, instead of the normal practice of giving it on the tongue. The faithful have been asked to clean their hands with sanitiser before accepting Holy Communion. Churchgoers have been asked not to kiss or touch holy objects in the church.

Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil of Verapoly Archdiocese, Bishop Joseph Kariyil of Kochi Diocese and Bishop Joseph Karikkassery of Kottappuram Diocese of the Latin rites issued circulars instructing parishes to refrain from holding festivals and mass feasts. Sunday classes and other gatherings have been suspended. The Kannamaly church feast on March 15 has also been postponed.

In a separate communique, Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, the primate of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, asked the churches to discontinue Sunday classes and other prayer meetings, except Holy Mass on Saturdays and Sundays.