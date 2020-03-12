Major fire in BPCL Irumpanam yard

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fear gripped residents of Irumpanam area as a major fire broke out near the tank wagon gantry of the Bharat Petroleum Chemicals Pvt Ltd (BPCL) Refinery on Wednesday. The fire was triggered by a leakage in the main fuel pipeline, linking the storage tank of Naphtha and Aviation oil, near the tank wagon gantry on Seaport-Airport Road around 2.30pm. The fire was brought under control by 5.45pm. There were no casualties. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said officials. “It took 100 Fire and Rescue Services personnel and 25 fire tenders two hours to bring the blaze under control,” said District Fire Officer A S Joji. He said Fire and Rescue Services personnel have been deployed in the area as the leakage occurred in one of the main fuel pipelines.