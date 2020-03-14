Youth drowns in pond while swimming

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Summer holidays turned tragic for a Plus-II student who drowned while swimming in a pond near Eroor. Abhijith, 18, was swimming with three of his friends in Anakkulam pond when he was trapped in the sludge, according to police.

A student of SNDP HSS, Udayamperoor, Abhijith went missing for some time, bringing the Fire and Rescue Services officers to the spot. “Around 12.10 pm, Abhijith and three friends reached the pond to have a bath. He drowned at a place where the water level was very high,” said a police officer.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel later fished out his body. Though a warning board was placed adjacent to the pond, police said the students ignored it. Police said though Abhijith knows swimming, the centre of the pond is filled with slush, and that trapped the boy. Abhijith is the son of Sabu of Udayamperoor.