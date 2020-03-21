City government school goes completely solar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Now, Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Ernakulam South, will be powered by solar energy. On Friday, the 30-megawatt solar plant installed in the school campus was switched on by the ward councillor K V P Krishnakumar. According to principal Nalina Kumari V, the solar plant was installed as part of the Cochin Smart City Mission project. “The solar plant can generate around 90 kW electricity if it receives direct sunlight for three to four hours,” she said.

According to Edwin Thomas, electrical engineer, Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML), the maintenance and operation of the plant will be responsibility of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, which installed it, for five years. “As per the current daily usage by the school, only around 18 KV electricity is required,” he said. Meanwhile, Shibu P Chacko, PTA president, said, “Excess electricity will be released to the KSEB grid.”