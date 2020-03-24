STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fishing harbours close, just a month’s stock left

The state government had directed cancellation of auctioning and asked the catch to be sold off at a fixed rate.

Published: 24th March 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In  view of the lockdown from Monday midnight, fishing harbours in the district, including Munambam Harbour, will close down on Tuesday afternoon after the last of the boats return.

The state government had directed cancellation of auctioning and asked the catch to be sold off at a fixed rate. However, citing social obligation, the fisherfolk under the aegis of Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi (TUCI) decided to anchor all their boats.

“Earlier, it was  fish drought that hit fishers’ earnings. Now Covid-19 has dealt a massive blow,” said Charles George, president,TUCI. Eariler, fishing harbours at Chellanam and Thoppumpady had closed, he  said. “The fishing harbour at Kalamukku closed down on Monday and Munambam will close on Tuesday,” he added.

He said from the health angle, fishermen from Thengapattinam  fishing in  Kerala waters have been asked not to come to the Kochi coast. “They have been asked to dock at Thengapattinam till Easter gets over,” he said.

“These are bad days for the over 1.5 lakh fisherfolk in the state,” said Charles. He said he has written to  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and  Fisheries Minister J Mercy Kutty Amma seeking financial package for the fisherfolk.

Maja Jose, deputy director, Fisheries Department, Ernakulam, said the fishers voluntarily decided to close down the harbours. “Once the boats that have gone out return,  Munambam harbour will close by Tuesday afternoon,” said Maja.

Alex Thomas of Daily Fish,  said with boats not going out to the sea there will be no fresh catch. “This will lead to a decrease in availability, which will affect the online delivery also. As per our calculation we have stocks to last a month,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp