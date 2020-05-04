Having a haircut during lockdown days is not a problem anymore

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since the commencement of lockdown, unavailability of barbershops and salons has been troubling a lot of individuals. But not any more! Joboy, a Kochi-based home service mobile app, brings haircutting service to the doorsteps of customers. Partnering with seven salons in Kochi, the firm launched its service in the city last week.

“With the complete shutdown of barbershops, many have been struggling to cut their hair. Since families cannot go out to have a haircut, we launched the service with the help of our partnered salons. Our professional stylists will reach the customers’ doorsteps with their hairstyling kit,” said Jees V Kariyil, Co-founder, Joboy.

A stylist of Joboy cutting a customer's hair at his Kochi household | EPS

Offering the service at a minimum charge of Rs 500, Joboy has a combo package for families.

“We are charging Rs 500 for two persons per order. Considering the effort of our stylists, even if there is only one person, we charge Rs 500. If there is a third customer, we charge Rs 150 additionally. Nowadays, even normal salons charge around Rs 200 to Rs 300 for a complete service in cities,” said Jees.

Customers have welcomed the salon service with open arms.

“It is a boon for everyone. If we take into account the inconvenience, travel cost and amount of time spent waiting for our turn at normal salons, their pricing is quite justifiable. They should continue the service in the post-lockdown period as it will be very useful for the elderly and toddlers,” said Sujith Raju, a customer who used their service.

So far, 60 orders have been received since the launch.

“We are getting a good response from the customers so far. Currently, our 14 male stylists are handling the orders. Apart from haircutting and waxing, threading will also be added in the coming days,” he added.

The app developers have been running a pilot project in salon service for the last six months.

Besides the salon service, the app which offers a variety of home-services has started providing grocery items and medicines with the help of autorickshaw drivers.