Three killed in road accident at Muttom

The incident occurred around 5pm on Monday.

Published: 05th May 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

The car that hit an autorickshaw causing a mishap at Muttom near Aluva on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Barely 24 hours after three youths were killed at Mekkadampu near Muvattupuzha after the car they were travelling in crashed into a building, three persons including a father-daughter duo lost their lives when a car rammed an autorickshaw parked on the roadside at Muttom near Aluva on Monday. 

According to the police, the driver of the car heading to Ernakulam lost control and the vehicle rammed the autorickshaw parked near a roadside eatery selling food items for Iftar, killing a man and his daughter in the autorickshaw and another person who was there to buy food. The car hit the autorickshaw from behind. Though the boot of the car got crushed in the impact, the driver escaped with minor injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Majesh, 40, of Thoppil House, Thrikkakara, his daughter Archana, 8, and Kunjumon PM, 52, of Puthuvayil House, Muttom. Police have registered a case under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) in connection with the accident. Police said that Majesh and his daughter were inside the autorickshaw while Kunjumon was standing near the eatery. The trio died on the spot. Four others including the driver of the car who sustained minor injuries in the accident were admitted to a nearby hospital but discharged after being adminsitered first aid.

The incident occurred around 5pm on Monday. The Aluva East police completed the inquest proceedings by evening.  “The exact reason for the mishap is yet to be ascertained and an inquiry is under way. The bodies   will be handed over to the relatives after the postmortem on Tuesday,” said a police officer with Aluva East police station.

Father, daughter were returning from hospital
The tragedy hit Majesh and his eight-year-old daughter when they were on way home at Thrikkakara after visiting his wife who is admitted for delivery at a hospital in Pathalam near Kalamassery. According to the relatives, Majesh’s wife was admitted to ESI hospital at Pathalam and her delivery date was nearing. He was an autorickshaw driver at Thrikkakara. Majesh was about to come out of the autorickshaw while his daughter was inside the vehicle when the car rammed it.

