Road work is back on track

Despite lockdown, the PWD has resumed road work. However, the lack of raw materials and manual labour is turning an obstacle

Published: 06th May 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI:  With an eye on the impending monsoon season, the Public Works Department (PWD) has begun maintenance works on roads in the city, despite the lockdown-related restrictions. According to the officials, preparations to restart works on various stretches are in the full swing, with the aim of getting them done before the rain.

Tarring on
Within city limits, tarring work on Vennala- Palachuvadu stretch has been completed during the lockdown and the second phase from Palachuvadu to Nelampathinji is in progress. Cleaning works on the Aluva- Ernakulam stretch has also started and the tarring work is expected to begin within two days. Drainage works are being carried out at Kacheripady junction. 

However, the tile-laying works along old NH at Edakochi, which was started during the lockdown, had to be stopped due to a shortage of raw materials. According to officials, they hope to resolve the issue soon. 
Works under the Aluva PWD Roads subdivision are also progressing. Construction along the Parambayam- Avanamcode road, Fourth Mile AA road, Angamaly- Paravoor road and Market Landing Road have started.

Scarcity of raw materials
The progress of the works has been affected by the scarcity of raw materials such as metal and cement.
 “The majority of the road works started before the lockdown. When the work stalled, the cement packs exceeded their expiry dates, making them unsuitable for use,” said an official with Ernakulam PWD roads sub-division. “There is also a shortage of skilled labour since many migrant labourers have left for their native places. The restriction in the number of workers that can be deployed at a site and the difficulties in finding accommodation for them near the worksite hinders the progress of the works,” the official added.

Nod for NH work
The work along the Kottapuram-Munambam stretch, which is a part of the NH -66, is ongoing. The department had secured permission from the Centre to relay the stretch, which had been pending since the last 50 months. The work was started with funds from the centre, taking into consideration the difficulties during monsoon. In the first phase, tarring has been completed on the Kottapuram-Munanbam stretch and levelling works carried out along the second phase from Munambam to Manjummel. The budget  is `13.92 crore.

The PWD (NH) wing has also restarted tarring and strengthening works on the Angamaly-Manjapra- Kodungalloor road. The machinery and labour--intensive work covers 13 km. According to officials, the raw materials that were procured before the lockdown is being used for the works, while there is uncertainty about the availability of fresh materials.

