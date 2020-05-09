Expat pet parents in a dilemma
With no quarantine facility in all four airports in Kerala, pet owners, who have lost their jobs or whose visas have expired, are clueless about what to do with their pets
Published: 09th May 2020 07:17 AM | Last Updated: 09th May 2020 07:17 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: While the state and Central governments are taking all measures to bring back the stranded expatriates, there is uncertainty over the travel of pet owners. With no quarantine facility in all four international airports in Kerala, pet owners, who have lost their jobs or whose visas have expired, are clueless on what to do with their pets. Already short of money, travelling with pets via other South Indian airports will only add to their woes, especially with little clarity on quarantine norms for them and pets.
Though the animal quarantine facility has been a long-standing demand of pet lovers, nothing concrete has happened so far. Kerala has got the maximum number of expatriate population and a large number of them have pets in their apartments abroad. Early this year, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor had raised the issue before the union Civil Aviation Ministry officials. But, just when things were taking off in the right direction, Covid-19 struck.
“With the pandemic on, there has not been much progress on the implementation of animal quarantine in Trivandrum International Airport for the last two months,” told Tharoor to TNIE.The anguish being shared by pet lovers is how they will repatriate their pets back to Kerala when the four international airports, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Karipur and Kannur, lack animal quarantine facilities. They believe the wellbeing of their children is at stake, if they don’t bring their pets back to Kerala.
Indu Ratheesh, a 40-year-old kindergarten teacher based in Muscat, is planning to return to Thiruvananthapuram due to her husband’s health issues. She was planning to travel by early April when Covid-19 struck.“Sussu, a six-year-old Siamese cat, originally belonged to my parents. We got her at a time when my brother passed away, so there is a lot of emotional attachment. My parents had to move back to Thiruvananthapuram last year after my father suffered a stroke. So we planned to bring Sussu down in April and my mother would pick us from Chennai airport. But now, there are only uncertainties,” Indu told TNIE.
P M Laseelan, a software engineer based in Florida, is currently overstaying there as his visa has expired. With an eight-year-old Persian cat, Doodle, Kozhikode native Laseelan is apprehensive of what lies ahead for his four-legged friend.“My pet’s life is equally important to me. When I came to the US in 2015, I took the animal via Bengaluru International Airport. But now, there seems to be no immediate solution. I will have to ensure that he is taken care of by my friends in the US,” said Laseelan from Florida.
Jaison Mathai, who has been working with a leading automobile company in Muscat for 24 years, is returning for good to his hometown, Kottayam. But, he is in a dilemma over what to do with his two pets Momo, a four-year-old Arabian Mau, and Popy, a 12-year-old Persian female cat. Jaison is also the face of an animal welfare group, Tiger by the Tail, in Muscat.
“ With the economy crashing, I have no other option, but to return home. Fortunately, my friends at the NGO have promised to take care of my felines. But that would not be the case of other pet lovers. It is high time the authorities concerned address the issue,” said Jaison.Already, the expatriates are facing the heat with the hike in airfares. Pet lovers are forced to dump their pets at animal shelters where there is no guarantee that they will be cared for. Kerala is generally known to be animal hostile. Maria Jacob of People for Animals (PFA), Thiruvananthapuram chapter, had been relentlessly in pursuit for the quarantine facility for pets.
“It was bad luck that Covid-19 played spoilsport. Or else, we would have got the animal quarantine facility by June here. Hopefully, there would be light at the end of the tunnel”, said Maria Jacob.C V Ravindran, Airport Manager, told TNIE that Trivandrum airport is just a facilitator and there are no issues in bringing the facility for pet lovers.“There is no issue of space at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The issue has to be brought before the Airport Advisory Committee and in due course, the animal quarantine facility can be set up,” said Ravindran.
Protocols to bring pets from abroad
- A pet can enter the country as checked-in baggage (accompanied cats or dogs) at New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai or Hyderabad airports
- The pet must be properly carried in soft ventilated bags/kennel in the prescribed size and weight (as prescribed by the airline) for carriage in the cabin
- The pet has to be microchipped and must be carrying a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Animal Quarantine Station in India before the commencement of the journey to India
- The dog or cat must be vaccinated for rabies at least 31 days before entry if not currently vaccinated
- While dogs should be vaccinated against distemper, leishmaniasis, parvovirus and leptospirosis, cats should be vaccinated against FVRCP or Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia between 30 days and 12 months before entering India
- A veterinary certificate for the import of cat/dog to India has to be provided in the requisite form
- Upon reaching the airport, the pet will be checked by the animal quarantine officer for the health of the pet and the veterinary certificate and vaccination
- records verified
- If the pet is free from any clinical illness and the documents including veterinary certificate/ vaccination records are found in order, the animals imported as pets under accompanied baggage or unaccompanied baggage will be quarantined for a week or 14 days.