Fisheries Dept inks MoU for multi-species hatchery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a big boost to the state government’s efforts to encourage brackish water fish farming, the Chennai-based Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA) has partnered with the state Fisheries Department to set up a multi-species fish hatchery in Thiruvananthapuram district.An MoU was signed between CIBA and Kerala government’s Agency for Development of Aquaculture for establishment of the hatchery at Odayam in Thiruvananthapuram.

As per the MoU, CIBA will provide scientific and technical support to the government for developing captive breeding and seed production technology of commercially important brackishwater fishes like Asian seabass, milkfish and pearl spot. The partnership also aims to support critical human resources development through hands-on training programmes. “The establishment of the hatchery would provide stimulus for augmenting brackish water finfish production in the state apart from ensuring livelihood generation,, said CIBA director K K Vijayan.

“Kerala has 1.26 lakh hectares of brackish water resources. Ensuring timely availability of seeds in a farmer-friendly manner will help develop the sector,” he said. CIBA Fish Culture Division principal scientist M Kailasam said fish species such as seabass, milkfish and pearl spot are ideal for Kerala, considering the resilient nature of the species to changing salinities and their market demand in the state.