STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Norka launches startup programme to help returning expatriates

A Norka official said the aim of the project is the rehabilitation of the NRI community based on their professional skills and entrepreneurship.

Published: 07th November 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In the backdrop of expats returning home owing to the pandemic, Norka in association with Kerala Startup Mission has launched the Norka Pravasi Startup Programme (NPSP) that will facilitate NRIs with various technology business opportunities.

A Norka official said the aim of the project is the rehabilitation of the NRI community based on their professional skills and entrepreneurship. The project envisages building a network of businesses and investors in NRI community, exploring business mentoring or consulting opportunities with technology startups. It also looks to leverage the business connections of NRIs and link like-minded NRI entrepreneurs to build a partner model. Financial support will also be allocated through various startup schemes. 

“NPSP will select the beneficiary NRIs through a screening. They will be put through an intense three-month programme, which will enable them to decide on the sector they have to focus or on how to add value. The selected candidates shall also be eligible for getting financial assistance through the existing Norka Department Project for Returned Emigrants (NDPREM) scheme,” said the official.

Expats who have been staying or working abroad for a minimum of two years and are returning to Kerala permanently are eligible for the project. Expats under the scheme are eligible for a 15 per cent subsidy on capital investment of `30 lakh with a ceiling of `3 lakh. They will also get an additional 3 per cent subsidy on the interest from bank for four years, besides loan assistance from 16 banks in the state.

A helping hand
Expats who have been staying or working abroad for at least two years and are returning to Kerala permanently are eligible for Norka Pravasi Startup Programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Norka
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp