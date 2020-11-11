Hold back on the firecrackers: Kerala yet to take call on blanket ban

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: According to the data released by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, the state’s air quality index is ‘moderate’. Health experts, however, claim that if air pollution levels are not controlled, it could even increase the severity of Covid-19 infections.

Though many states have banned firecrackers this Deepavali in view of the pandemic, Kerala has imposed restrictions, instead of a total ban.

As per the recent guidelines issued by the KSPCB, crackers are not allowed within 10 metres of ‘silent zones’, which include hospitals, educational institutions, places of worship and courts.

The National Air Quality Index shows the quality of air in Delhi to be at a dangerous level of 486.

Compared to this, Kerala has a ‘good’ report.

The KSPCB monitors air quality on a daily basis and has prepared a report of the same. The data from three quality monitoring stations were monitored for this.

While the index recorded by the station at Plammoodu in Thiruvananathapuram stands at 70, the same at Palayam in Kozhikode and Kacherippady in Ernakulam was 68 and 84, respectively.

All the values recorded from across the state have been observed to be ‘satisfactory’.

“Compared to northern states and our neighbours like Karnataka where the ambient air quality is very poor, it is much better here even in cities like Ernakulam. So, we have the luxury of allowing the sale and use of ‘green’ crackers. However, the time period has been limited to two hours,” said Pradeep Kumar A B, chairman, Kerala State Pollution Control Board.

He also added that the home department will be monitoring the air quality till November 30. The final order implementing the curbs is yet to be issued by the chief secretary.

What are pollutants?

According to the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), there are twelve major pollutants including PM 10, PM 2.5, Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), Carbon Monoxide (CO), Ozone (O3), Ammonia (NH3), Benzene (C6H6), Benzo (a) Pyrene (BaP), Arsenic (As), Nickel (Ni) and Lead (Pb)