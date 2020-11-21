Make or break

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Passing by the Palarivattom Pipeline Junction, you will now see the remains of a flyover that made headlines for many months. However, it is barely sticks and stones now. With support from Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), the contracting firm, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started dismantling the deck slabs, girders, and pier caps of the flyover on September 28.

The reconstruction of the majority of pier caps of the structure is in progress. “We have demolished 15 spans so far. Of the total 19 spans, we will be demolishing 17, including girders, pier caps and decks. The obligatory span (central span) will be removed later,” said a senior DMRC official.

The new structure is being built with a brand new design. “The new parameters are sharply different from the old one. We are not at all bothered about the details of the old structure,” said the official. The old flyover, commissioned by Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Limited (RBDCK) in 2016, was closed in May 2019 after over 2,000 cracks were detected on its girders and pier caps.

Considering the severity of the issue, the state government entrusted DMRC with the reconstruction in September 2019. The work was supposed to begin from October 1, 2019. However, contractors and allied organisations approached the High Court with a demand to conduct a load test to determine the structural strength, delaying the construction by almost a year.

New and improved

According to officials, the reconstruction will give the structure a 100-year life, as compared to the 20 years the old one would have lived if strengthened using carbon-fibre wrapping. The existing piers (pillars) will be strengthened with a concrete jacketing. The flyover is expected to be opened for traffic in eight months, by June 2021. So far, the construction of over 30 precast girders has been completed at Muttom yard. “The demolition and reconstruction will progress simultaneously. Prestressed girders are being brought from Muttom yard in trailers, while pier caps are being reconstructed on the site. We have eight months and are hopeful of finishing it well within the schedule. So far, everything is going by plan,” said the DMRC official.

Seawall suggestion dropped

The suggestion to use debris from the dismantled structure to build a seawall in Chellanam which faces severe sea erosion was dropped due to practical difficulties in transportation. “Extracted rubble, bitumen and steel have already been disposed of and shifted to Muttom yard. We have decided not to reuse them,” said the official.

What went wrong?

To avoid jumping of vehicles between two spans, the old flyover design followed the deck continuity method instead of traditional expansion joints. Combined concreting of girders and deck slabs of multiple spans was incorporated for this. One span comprises six girders existing between two pillars.

Private agencies assigned by NHAI found cracks in pier caps 1, 2, 3, 7, 10 and 12 during studies conducted in 2017 and ‘18. Instead of repairing, RBDCK approached IIT Madras for further studies and their report has also pointed out severe defects in the structure. Metroman E Sreedharan’s visit in June along with structural expert Prof Mahesh Tandon and IIT professor P Alagusundaramoorthy found deep cracks in 97 girders and 16 pier caps.

As per regulations, cracks shouldn’t be more than 0.2 mm deep and the flyover had cracks over 0.3 mm deep. The team recommended reconstruction of the 17 spans and directed to change the low-quality iron-bearing used between pillars and spans. Following these reports, the Ministry of Road Transport Highways (MoRTH) suggested reconstruction to the state government.

Poor-quality materials were used in construction. M22 grade cement which usually opted for households and shops was used instead of M35 grade cement

Deficiencies in the placement of girders and height differences were evident throughout the structure.

Old flyover in a nutshell

Land acquired 52 cents

Project cost 42 crore

The total length of flyover: 750 metres

Total width: 17 m

Total number of spans: 19

Number of lanes: 4

Project Consultant: KITCO

Nodal agency: RBDCK

Contractor: RDS Projects Ltd

Design: Nagesh Consultants, Bengaluru

Expense of repair Rs 3 crore

Expense of IIT study: Rs 56.50 L

Estimated cost for restoration: Rs 18.71 crore

Timeline

Administrative sanction for flyover construction: October 2013

Contract agreement signed: March 2014

Foundation stone laid: June 2014

Commencement of construction:

September 2014

Inauguration: October 12, 2016

Detecting 20 potholes on the surface: July 2017

Assessment of RBDCK which found deficiencies: November 21, 2017

First study by pvt agency assigned by NHAI which detected cracks: March 13, 2018

Second study by pvt agency assigned by NHAI: September 21, 2018

Closed for repair work after IIT report: May 1, 2019

State govt assigns E Sreedharan for

detailed study: June 13, 2019

Sreedharan submits report with recommendation of reconstruction: July 3 2019

State govt decides reconstruction:

September 16, 2019

HC halts reconstruction plan on the petition filed by the contractor: September 24, 2019

HC directs govt not to reconstruct without its permission: October 10, 2019

HC verdict to conduct load test: November 21, 2019

Govt challenges HC verdict in SC:

February 7, 2020

Govt demands immediate hearing: August 22

SC verdict on reconstruction: September 22

Dismantling and reconstruction commenced: Sept 28

Expected launch: Before June 2021

The Palarivattom flyover was one of the most-discussed administrative failures in recent times. While the arrests and stories of corruption have been making headlines, the reconstruction is progressing fast, with almost 90 % of the old bridge being demolished so far. The new structure is likely to be opened for public by June 2021