STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Hoardings, flex boards continue to be a menace 

According to him, Ponnurunni and Vyttila are the other two areas in the city where hoardings have been causing problems to the public.  

Published: 22nd November 2020 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Although anti-defacement squads constituted by the district collector recently to ensure that political parties placed campaign boards in compliance with existing rules, flexes and hoardings continue to mushroom in many parts of the district causing difficulties for motorists and pedestrians alike. 

According to a resident, hoardings and flags featuring political candidates put up near Thammanam junction, which are in a precarious position, are a constant source of worry for the pedestrians in the area. 
“Hoardings and flex boards are placed in almost every major junction of the city. Even though the lower part of some of the hoardings is inside private properties, the upper portion is protruding towards the road which is a huge threat to safety of commuters”, said T N Prathapan, a social worker and activist.

According to him, Ponnurunni and Vyttila are the other two areas in the city where hoardings have been causing problems to the public. According to Harish Vasudevan, advocate and amicus curiae appointed by the court to take action against illegal hoardings in the city, hoardings that create problems for the public and which are against road safety should not be allowed.

“Cases can be charged against the violators under Panchayati Raj Act, Municipality Act or under the Indian Penal Code. A fine of `10,000 can also be charged by the authorities under the Kerala Land Conservancy Act,” Harish said. He said that the High Court had given a series of directions under Justice Devan Ramachandran in the past two years for solving the issue of illegal hoardings and flex boards. 

“All panchayat secretaries and police station house officers have been directed to take action against those who violate this. Collectors have also been told to monitor the same,” he said. Based on the order of the district collector, the Kochi Corporation had removed illegal hoardings and flex boards in many parts of the city. Thoppumpady, Amaravathy, Mattancherry, Edappally, Kadavanthra, Nadakkavu, Thevara and MG Road are the areas where the boards have been removed. According to district administration officials, around 30 illegal hoardings have been removed in the past few days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp