STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Check if eco clearance was obtained for NH work: NGT to expert panel

If any violation is found, committee will have to submit factual, action reports to tribunal

Published: 25th November 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo | EPS)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, (MoEF&CC) on the allegation that environmental clearance was not obtained to initiate development of NH-66 stretch between Ramanattukara and Edappally.

The bench comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta, in the order issued on November 11 on a petition filed by Malappuram native Mohammed Jishar, Ernakulam native K S Zachariya and Thrissur native Beena, has formed a two-member  committee to look into the allegations. 
The committee, comprising a senior officer of MoEF&CC Regional Office, Bengaluru, and a senior officer of NHAI Regional Office, Thiruvananthapuram, will inspect the 167-km-long stretch and examine the project. If any violation is found, the committee will have to submit ‘a factual as well as action report’ to the tribunal on or before January 7, 2021, as per the order.

The joint committee has also been directed to ascertain as to whether prior environmental clearance is required to carry out NH-66 development between Ramanattukara and Edappally.“The committee needs to check whether such projects are allowed to continue in piecemeal with the ultimate aim of completing the entire stretch without conducting any prior environmental impact assessment or obtaining prior environment clearance,” said the order.

In the petition the applicants alleged that NHAI is now trying to widen the road without getting prior environmental clearance by widening portions in piecemeal. Considering the seriousness of the allegation, the bench directed the committee to suggest precautions to avoid possible environmental damages during the construction.

“Even if the project has to continue, the committee needs to suggest what all precautions are to be taken to avoid possible environmental impact of such a project. If any violation is found, the committee needs to assess the environmental damage caused on account of such violation and assess the environmental compensation to be recovered from the National Highways Authority of India,” states the order.

“NGT has made a serious observation on our petition.  According to Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) amendment 2013, prior Environmental Clearance from MoEF&CC and Environmental and Social Impact Assessment are needed to widen national highways beyond the length of 100 km,” said a source close to the petitioner. NHAI officials were unavailable for a response.

Govt, NHAI to go ahead with work
As per the agreement signed on October 13, the state government and NHAI have decided to go ahead with the development of the stretch. Two stretches were added in the category of ‘Projects to be awarded during 2020-21.’ Preparation of DPR for the development of the stretch is in the final stage and NHAI is planning to award the work by the end of the current financial year. A total of `7,333 crore has been estimated for the tentative civil works for the six-lane development of three stretches - Ramanattukara-Valancherry, Valancherry- Kappirikkad and Kappirikkad - Edapally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp