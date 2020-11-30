STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An app that promises to give candidates the edge

Temporary sheds erected by parties and party workers sitting inside and counting the number of people is the sight that greets every voter on the polling booth premises on an election day. 

Smartphone

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Temporary sheds erected by parties and party workers sitting inside and counting the number of people is the sight that greets every voter on the polling booth premises on an election day. However, not many people know about the huge amount of work they do and the time they invest in it. Now, Covid has made their task tougher. 

“This is where ‘Mahamantra’ comes in,” said Jiyas Jamal, CEO of Kochi-based Maha Mantra Digital Relation, who has developed a mobile app that does all the work in less time. “With ‘Mahamantra’ app, candidates will be able to collect, categorise and analyse data of voters in their division or ward without engaging 15 to 20 people,” Jiyas said. The candidate only needs to feed details of the voters in their ward or division and the app’s algorithm will do the rest,” said the young techie. 

“The algorithm categorises voters based on parameters like the area where they live, their political affiliation, age and other relevant information and makes it available to the candidate in just a click,” said Jiyas, adding, “Anyone with a smartphone can use it. At present, a lot of candidates in the fray across the state are using the app.”

Jiyas said the app was first tested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “It was extremely successful. Hence, it found several takers in the local body polls. We are making improvements in the app for the coming assembly elections and are already getting enquiries from MLA aspirants.

The aspirants want the app to study affiliations of the voters and analyse their chances of victory,” Jiyas said. Besides making the app, the Jiyas’ startup is also providing services like organising trendy photoshoots, designing, social media campaigns, making digital media posters and others.

