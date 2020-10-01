STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Pixel perfect 

30-year-old Hariprasad C M, a cubing enthusiast from Thrissur has made the first-ever 3D Rubik’s Cube mosaic portrait of Mahatma Gandhi using nearly 600 cubes

Published: 01st October 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By  Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Do you think solving a Rubik’s Cube is challenging, tricky and requires lots of patience? Then how about cracking 600 cubes and then creating a 3D Rubik’s mosaic portrait from it?
For 30-year-old Hariprasad C M from Thrissur, creating larger-than-life art by meticulously arranging the tiny colourful squares of the cube to reveal a portrait is like child’s play. Now a pro, Hariprasad is marking his decade-long tryst with Rubik’s Cube solving, which falls on October 2, by attempting a 3D Rubik’s mosaic art of Mahatma Gandhi using close to 600 cubes.

Like most kids, Haripasad was introduced to the Rubik’s Cube when he was gifted one by his uncle at a young age. However, he was not too keen on solving it until he was in college. “It was 10 years  ago when I came home for my holidays that I first attempted to solve the cube and cracked it. Since then, I have been cubing and have participated in a number of competitions,” says Hariprasad.

With the help of the contacts he made in World Cube Association, Hariprasad also organised a first-of-its-kind cubing competition in Kerala in 2012. “We were able to organise the competition at Amrita University. Currently, there are more than 200 cubers in the state and over 28 cubing competitions have already been held,” shares Hariprasad.

Going beyond just solving the puzzle, Hariprasad has also been mastering mosaic art using cubes. Currently a research associate in department of mechanical engineering at Amrita University, he made a mosaic portrait of Mata Amritanandamayi using 600 Rubik’s Cubes which was probably the first-ever such mosaic portrait made in Kerala. His other works include an image of Namaste, Apple’s first online store in India done using 400 Rubik’s Cubes and a floral carpet for Onam. “It takes about 10 hours to make one portrait,” he adds.

After mastering flat mosaic portraits, Hariprasad was looking to take his art to the next level. “I researched and found that nobody had ever attempted a 3D Rubik’s Cube mosaic portrait. So, I thought of trying my hand at it.”Explaining his latest work, Hariprasad says, “Basically whenever you do any mosaic portrait, you pixelate the image you want to make.

After that, I colour each pixel according to the colour of the Rubik’s Cube. I ensure every colour added to the pixel matches with the colours in the cube. However, while doing a 3D work, you need to pay attention to its perspective as well. The image is only evident when you look at it from a particular angle. For the 3D portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, I used about 550 to 600 cubes,” says Hariprasad.

Apart from being a cubing enthusiast, Hariprasad is on a mission to popularise Rubik’s Cube among people across the state. He will soon be launching a tutorial-based video series in collaboration with actress Aparna Balamurali. Besides this, an online competition is also on cards.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp