Care centres send children back home

KOCHI: Over 50 per cent of children were transferred to environments deemed unfit for upbringing .Study on to gauge whether these children can be retained in their homes post Covid or will have to be brought back

In yet another fallout of the Covid-19 outbreak, 27 of the total 92 child care institutions (CCIs) in the district had to temporarily shut down to ensure pandemic protocol resulting in 1,366 children being sent back to their homes. As many as 41 Covid-19 positive cases were reported among the staff and children in the remaining 65 CCIs currently operational which have a combined strength of 1,086 inmates. As the numbers suggest, over 50 per cent of children were transferred to environments formerly deemed unfit for their upbringing. However, notwithstanding the pandemic, a report by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sparked off a debate ong whether if these children are better off with their families.

“The children were brought to CCIs because they belong to vulnerable families. They need special care and protection. However, now that they have been living at their homes for the past six months, the CWC has ordered all district child protection officers to conduct a social investigation study to gauge if these children can be retained in their homes post Covid or will have to be brought back to institutions. The study is currently underway and the report is expected to be completed in the next couple of months. Presently, there is no active Covid case in CCIs,” said an officer with the district child protection unit.

The plan to assess whether these children would remain in their homes even after the pandemic blows over comes close on the heels of a first-of-its-kind social audit commissioned by the NCPCR. The findings revealed that nearly 72 per cent of 2.56 lakh children living in shelter homes across the country are from just eight states, including Kerala which houses more than 23,800 minors in various CCIs.

Calling it a ‘disturbing trend’, the NCPCR has stated that a letter has been sent to all district magistrates of the states highlighting that children ‘being deprived of their natural homes paints an unsettling picture’ of their pitiable condition in CCIs. According to Ernakulam women and child development officer Jabin Lolitha Sain, official communication regarding the same is yet to be received at the district office.

While the pandemic seems to have provided an impetus to the authorities concerned to reevaluate the fate of the children formerly placed in institutions, the recent NCPCR audit is sure to hold some sway. “We have been conducting regular monitoring of the status of children who were sent home. Social workers and counsellors are engaged in the work. No cases of abuse or neglect have been reported so far. We have identified 151 minors in Ernakulam who need to be paid close attention to and a thorough study of their cases will be included in the investigation report,” added the official.

